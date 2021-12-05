Covid-19: 106 new community cases across five regions

Have you come across claims on the internet about injuries or deaths from the Covid-19 vaccine?

There are 106 new Covid-19 community cases across five regions, and two more people have tested positive in Christchurch.

The new cases are Auckland (93 cases), Northland (3), Waikato (8), Christchurch (1), and a new case in Whanganui.

Two more people in Christchurch tested positive for Covid-19 after 9am, so will be reported in Monday’s case numbers.

The Whanganui case travelled outside the city and is likely linked to a previously reported case outside the region, health officials said. The person is now in a dedicated managed isolation facility.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Ministry of Health is set to announce case numbers in the Delta outbreak via statement at 1pm. (File photo)

Auckland and Capital and Coast DHB have reached the 90 per cent milestone for first doses for the eligible Māori population.

The past two days saw case numbers drop below 100 for the first time since October 28, with 98 new reported cases on Saturday.

Sunday marked the third day of the traffic light framework, with police in Auckland over the weekend busy with calls for services related to alcohol-related disorders, assaults and a number of vehicle crashes.

Cook Islands case

The Cook Islands Government confirmed on Saturday a 10-year-old boy who travelled from New Zealand had tested positive for the virus.

The boy, alongside his mother and two siblings are in a managed isolation facility (MIQ) in the Cook Islands.

All the other 172 passengers on the flight have tested negative for Covid-19.