Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened on Sunday, December 5

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from December 5 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest cases and details on locations of interest.

Cases

There are 106 new Covid-19 community cases across five regions, and two more people have tested positive in Christchurch.

The new cases are Auckland (93 cases), Northland (3), Waikato (8), Christchurch (1), and Whanganui (1).

New Zealand has now reached 88 per cent of the total eligible population fully vaccinated.

77 cases are in hospital, down two since Saturday, seven of which are in intensive care.

All the cases in Waikato, Northland and Christchurch have been linked to previous cases, this includes an essential worker who travelled between Northland and Auckland and was found during routine testing.

Key News

A North Island bar owner said they turned away 50 people who tried to enter their premises using fake vaccine passes on Saturday night – and they fear it’s a scenario being repeated across New Zealand.

They also fear the situation will fuel additional Covid-19 cases when the Auckland border opens on December 15.

Stuff has chosen not to name the bar owner or the business location at their request as they feared a backlash from anti-vaccination members of their community.

The owner said the vaccine passes “look identical” to legitimate passes, but would have information that did not tally with other identification, or QR codes that were blurry and could not be scanned.

The New Zealand to Cook Islands travel bubble will open on January 14, despite a child in the Pacific Island nation returning a weak positive case.

Cook Islands Tourism Corporation general manager Graeme West issued the confirmation on Sunday.

“It’s definitely still full steam ahead for the border re-opening,” he said.

“The child was part of a repatriation flight from New Zealand, and all 176 passengers are in managed quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.

On the second day of freedom for Auckland shoppers and diners, protesters stormed the Newmarket shopping centre, causing an estimated $100,000 loss for retailers up and down Broadway.

The group was one of several that disrupted malls and events across the country yesterday. Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas said he was disappointed the crowd took out their frustrations on business owners.

“Today was supposed to be a really golden day as the pre-Christmas trade builds up. All [the protesters] achieved was to hurt our business owners,” he said.

Locations of interest

A line dancing class at a Mt Maunganui church has been deemed a high risk location of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

The St Mary's Anglican Church in Mt Maunganui was visited by a positive Covid case on December 1, between 10.30am to 1.45pm.

A Rhythm ‘n’ Fun line dancing class at the church has been deemed high-risk, with the Ministry of Health advising those who attended to self-isolate and get tested immediately. Further information on testing and isolation would be provided by public health staff.

Earlier on Sunday, Polson St Foodmarket and the Kai Iwi Beach public toilets in Whanganui were added to the locations of interest after being visited by a Covid case.

This comes after news of a new case in Whanganui.

New World and Pak’nSave on Cameron Rd in Tauranga are also new locations of interest.

The supermarkets were both visited by a positive case on December 1, between 1.15pm to 4pm.

Freedom weekend

Sunday marked the third day of the traffic light framework, with police in Auckland over the weekend busy with calls for services related to alcohol-related disorders, assaults and a number of vehicle crashes.

Epidemiologists warn if we want to stay safe, then our Christmas holidays will have to look different this summer, with masks, vaccinations and social distancing.

But if you’re asking yourself whether to proceed with your camping holiday, with unvaccinated under-12s running around, the specialists’ answer is, “yes ... within limits”. Here’s how you should plan your summer camping holiday, with Covid in mind.