Covid-19 updates: New Zealand secures new Pfizer medicine to treat Covid-19

16:47, Dec 06 2021
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the Government has bought 60,000 courses of the new Pfizer antiviral drug to fight Covid-19.
