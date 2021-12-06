Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak – December 6

Dr Caroline McElnay announces the Ministry of Health will shift focus from regularly reporting locations of interest in Auckland to reporting high-risk exposure events.

Tauranga’s central police station is the latest potential exposure event to be marked by the Ministry of Health.

The station, at 11 Monmouth St, has been noted as a high-risk location for Covid-19 to spread.

Anyone who visited the station on December 5, between 2.44pm and 3pm, is advised to self-isolate, test immediately for the virus, and again five days after the date of exposure.

They are also advised to record their visit online or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, so contact tracers can get in touch.

The new traffic light framework started on December 3, allowing more freedoms for fully vaccinated people.

The Ministry of Health said would not publish all low-risk locations of interest in red areas under the new Covid protection framework, saying it would list high-risk exposure events instead.

