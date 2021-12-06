Covid-19: 135 new community cases in Delta outbreak

How vaccination helps prevent the spread of Covid-19 (with te reo Māori subtitles).

There are 135 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.

There were 125 new cases in Auckland, eight in Waikato, and two in Canterbury.

Four new cases have also been announced in Nelson-Marlborough, but these will be added to the official tally tomorrow as they were notified after 9am.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a written statement, ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holding a post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm on Monday.

The Canterbury cases were announced on Sunday, but have officially been recorded today.

Of the four new cases in the Nelson-Tasman region, three are linked to existing cases.

Investigations into possible connections for the fourth new case are continuing, the ministry said.

Public health officials are managing “several hundred” contacts associated with exposures at two schools in Nelson.

No further cases have been identified from these school exposures to date, the ministry said.

Seventy-nine people are in hospital with Covid-19 on Monday – seven are in intensive care or high-dependency care units. One person is in hospital with Covid in Nelson-Marlborough.

One person is in ICU in Waikato.

Of those in hospital, 42 cases (60 per cent) are either unvaccinated or not eligible due to their age. Nine cases (13 per cent) are fully vaccinated, having received their second dose at least seven days before being reported as a case.

The average age of people in hospital is 48.

Of the eight new cases in Waikato, five are in Te Kūiti, with one each in Huntly, Ōtorohanga and Ngāruawāhia.

All eight have been linked to previous cases.

One previously reported community case was reclassified as a border case. Therefore, the total number of cases associated with the outbreak has increased by 134, not 135 – 9171 cases in total.

Of the new cases announced on Monday, 84 are yet to be epidemiologically linked to the outbreak. In the past 14 days, 808 cases remain unlinked.

Public health teams are managing 7501 active contacts.

Seventy per cent have received a call from contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 75 per cent have had at least one test result back.

There are 3123 people isolating at home in Auckland, including 847 positive cases.

Health officials are asking anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you’re vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

It comes as there are active Covid-19 cases in 13 of the country’s 20 DHBs.

Slightly fewer than 12,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered across the country on Sunday, including 2711 first doses, 6757 second doses, and 2360 booster doses.

To date, 88 per cent of eligible New Zealanders (those over the age of 12) are fully vaccinated, and 93 per cent have had their first dose.

In Auckland, 495 first doses and 1704 second doses were given on Sunday.

More than 3.7 million My Vaccine Passes have been issued, including 82,000 on Sunday, with “no major issues” reported during the first weekend in use.