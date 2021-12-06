Covid-19 tests over Auckland's first weekend out of lockdown lowest in eight weeks

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says hospitalisations, and the number of patients in ICU in Auckland, have levelled off. (Published December 1, 2021)

Fewer Covid-19 tests were processed in Auckland's first weekend out of lockdown than in any weekend in the past eight weeks.

Auckland moved into the traffic light system on Friday after 107 days in lockdown. As residents enjoyed their first weekend with fewer restrictions, 14,573 Covid swabs were processed across the region.

That was the lowest test total since the weekend of October 9-10 – the first weekend at level 3, step 1 – when 13,987 swabs were processed across Tāmaki Makaurau.

In Auckland's first weekend in the traffic light system, 14,573 Covid swabs were processed across the region – the lowest it has been since early October.

University of Otago (Wellington) epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said it remained “just as important as ever” to get tested if people had symptoms, even if there were fewer cases in the community overall.

Over November 28-29 – Auckland's last weekend in level 3 – 18,222 tests were processed.

There were 17,862 swabs taken over the previous weekend, 17,489 the weekend prior to that; and 16,750 the weekend before that.

Testing generally was lower in the weekends than during weekdays.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Professor Michael Baker says it remains as important as ever to get tested for Covid-19.

Cases in Auckland appeared to be plateauing, and hospitalisations had “levelled off”, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Monday.

The daily average number of new cases in Auckland over the past seven days was 106.

Experts have also previously warned that any easing of restrictions could lead to further spread – both in and outside the region.

Baker said testing remains one of the key ways of dampening down virus spread, as the goal is to detect positive cases and respond to them.

He said it was possible that coming into summer there may be fewer respiratory viruses circulating, which would prompt people to be tested for Covid-19 if they had similar symptoms.

The number of cases overall was also decreasing, so you might expect to see the number of tests done to drop, he said.

Baker said in some instances there may also be a “change in perception of [the] value of getting tested” given people in Auckland had “got used to” the virus circulating.

Testing remained important, even if cases overall were decreasing, to ensure cases were isolated and contacts were identified, he said.

Baker said it remained too soon to know what the impact of the move to the traffic light system would be on Auckland's outbreak.

On “face value” Auckland could “easily” see increased transmission, but a bump in cases wouldn't be seen until at least this upcoming weekend, he said.