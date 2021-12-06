Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened on Monday, December 6

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the Government has bought 60,000 courses of the new Pfizer antiviral drug to fight Covid-19.

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from December 5 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest cases and details on locations of interest.

Cases

There are 135 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak on Monday.

There were 125 new cases in Auckland, eight in Waikato, and two in Canterbury.

Four new cases have also been announced in Nelson-Marlborough, but these will be added to the official tally on Tuesday as they were notified after 9am.

The Canterbury cases were announced on Sunday, but have officially been recorded today.

Of the four new cases in the Nelson-Tasman region, three are linked to existing cases.

Investigations into possible connections for the fourth new case are continuing, the ministry said.

Public health officials are managing “several hundred” contacts associated with exposures at two schools in Nelson.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images New Zealand's new Covid-19 Protection Framework is in effect, with different regions in different traffic light restriction levels. (File photo)

Seventy-nine people are in hospital with Covid-19 on Monday – seven are in intensive care or high-dependency care units. One person is in hospital with Covid in Nelson-Marlborough.

One person is in ICU in Waikato.

Of those in hospital, 42 cases (60 per cent) are either unvaccinated or not eligible due to their age. Nine cases (13 per cent) are fully vaccinated, having received their second dose at least seven days before being reported as a case.

Key News

New Zealand has agreed to buy 60,000 courses of Pfizer’s oral antiviral treatment for Covid-19 in anticipation of it being approved for use by medicine regulator Medsafe.

The medicine, which can be taken as a tablet and used to stop people with mild symptoms becoming very sick, is due to arrive in April. It has not yet had its brand name released.

The Government’s drug-buying agency, Pharmac, has already negotiated a deal to buy 60,000 courses of another antiviral pill molnupiravir, also for moderate cases and still awaiting Medsafe approval.

Rhythm and Alps in Wānaka, promoted as the South Island's biggest New Year's festival, will be bucking the trend for large events and going ahead this year.

Events around the country, such as the popular Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne, have either been cancelled or postponed due to the difficulties in checking vaccine certificates.

However, the organisers of the three-day music and camping festival in the Cardrona Valley said they have found a way.

It involved punters integrating their certificates with their festival tickets online.

Staff at takeaway food and drink businesses no longer have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 despite the Government earlier saying they did.

Two weeks ago Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood said all staff working in hospitality needed to have their first vaccination injection by the time the traffic light system came into effect on Friday.

But on Friday night, official food and drink service guidelines were changed to say if a business is solely takeaway food and drink, then workers do not need to be vaccinated. Also, if they opt to not ask for vaccine passes, they can operate as takeaway.

Nearly three quarters of restaurant operator respondents in a hospitality survey reported challenges in operating the new traffic light system, with 40 per cent having to deal with rude or aggressive customers.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said the survey showed mixed results for the first weekend under the traffic light framework.

As owners got to grips with scanning vaccine passes before customers could be admitted, many said it had proved challenging to operate the new system.

Bidois said it hadn’t been smooth sailing for 72 per cent of operators who reported issues in rolling out the new guidelines, with one in five respondents experiencing issues with technology.

Locations of interest