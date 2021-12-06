Cook Islands remains Covid-free after 10yo's infection found to be historical

Tourism businesses in the Cook Islands may be crying out for more New Zealand holidaymakers, but the sentiment is not shared by all. (First published May 2021)

A 10-year-old who returned two weak positive Covid test results after arriving in the Cook Islands has returned a negative result, and is now considered a historical case.

The boy was previously thought to be the Cook Islands’ first ever case of Covid-19.

He was part of a repatriation flight that arrived in Rarotonga on Thursday, with 176 passengers onboard.

Covid-19 vaccine uptake in Cook Islands. The New Zealand to Cook Islands travel bubble is expected to re-open on January 14.

The country’s secretary of health Bob Williams said testing for Covid was complex, and didn’t always prove as simple as someone being positive or negative.

“After the two ‘weak positive’ results, we took the approach they were positive until we got information saying otherwise,” he said on Monday.

“Today’s ‘negative’ result is that information. It means we did not detect any virus in the mucus sample we took from the boy. This is good news.”

Williams said the most likely explanation was the boy was exposed to the virus in the past.

He said blood samples would now be sent to the ESR laboratory in New Zealand for antibody testing.

“There is further good news in that as a precaution after the weak positive test, over the weekend, we tested all 117 border personnel who were on duty when that repatriation flight came in.

“That included border staff at the airport, drivers and staff at the MIQ facility – the Edgewater Resort. All those results have come back negative, meaning all those people are clear of the virus.”

Williams said the fact that entry protocols detected the historical case was a good thing, but the outcome also emphasised the need to remain vigilant.

The New Zealand to Cook Islands travel bubble is expected to re-open on January 14.