Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - December 7

A Department of Conservation hut in Fiordland is the latest location of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

The Green Lake Hut in Southland is considered high-risk and was visited by a positive case last weekend.

The Ministry of Health is advising anyone at the hut between 7pm on Saturday December 4 and 8am on Sunday December 5 to self-isolate and get tested.

The Department of Conservation hut is the first location of interest for the Southland region in the Delta outbreak.

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong did not appear surprised by the news.

“We know people are travelling around ... we know it's going to be here.”

The Green Lake Hut was quite remote and he believed anyone who stayed there would also have stayed at other locations in Southland.

“My question would be where else did this person stay in Southland?”

Tong said he was proud of the fact more than 90 per cent of people in the Southland district were vaccinated.

The people of Southland would have to learn to live with Covid-19 “at some stage”, he said.

“We know when the borders open there will be breaches. Everyone has to do their bit and get vaccinated.”

