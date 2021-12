Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the Government has bought 60,000 courses of the new Pfizer antiviral drug to fight Covid-19.

Health officials are set to announce the latest Covid-19 cases in the Delta community outbreak.

The Ministry of Health will give the update in a written statement on Tuesday afternoon.

There were 135 new cases reported on Monday, across Auckland, Waikato, and Canterbury.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Ministry of Health will give the update in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ministry also announced four new cases in Nelson-Marlborough on Monday, which will officially be reported today.