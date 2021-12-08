Covid-19: The vaccine roll-out in 12 charts since move to traffic light system

Here's what you need to know about the vaccine pass.

New Zealand has moved into a new framework allowing greater freedoms to those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but gaps remain in coverage by region and ethnicity.

The country’s roll-out has come a long way in recent months: Five district health boards across the country have met the milestone of fully vaccinating 90 per cent of their eligible 12+ populations, and just three DHBs are yet to hit 90 per cent for first doses.

Vaccination rates continue to increase as Covid-19 spreads to more regions – there are active cases in 13 of 20 DHBs as of Wednesday – but uptake remains patchy, and some communities remain more vulnerable than others.

Here’s how things are looking across the country.

The national picture

As of midnight Tuesday, 3,935,885 people aged 12 years and over have had a first dose of Pfizer – 94 per cent of the eligible population and 79 per cent of the total population. Of those people, 3,710,234 have also had their second dose, meaning 88 per cent of the eligible population, and 74 per cent of the total population, is now fully vaccinated.

More than 3.9 million My Vaccine Passes have now been issued – granting fully vaccinated New Zealanders the ability to enjoy many more freedoms than the unvaccinated.

This number is higher than the number of fully vaccinated people because it also includes those who have been issued multiple passes on different devices, and those vaccinated overseas.

Murupara remains the country’s least vaccinated area, with just 48.1 per cent of its 1417 eligible residents having had both doses of the vaccine.

There are more than 40 SA2 areas (roughly equivalent to a suburb-level) across New Zealand where less than 70 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are still a hugely important statistic to keep track of but other data, particularly what’s happening with hospitalisations, is increasing in importance as restrictions ease and Covid-19 spreads.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak continues to decrease, after officials last week reported hospitalisations had “levelled off” in Auckland.

There were 74 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday, six of whom were in intensive care or high dependency care units. The number of people in hospital changes day-to-day, but remains relatively stable as cases plateau.

Intensive care unit (ICU) admissions also continue to trend downwards.

As well as the overall number of people in hospital (which can tell us how much pressure the health system is facing), the rate of cases in hospital and in ICU is also very low.

Māori account for the majority of cases and hospitalisations in the Delta outbreak, followed closely by Pacific peoples.

In the week and a half that booster doses have been available – with at-risk healthcare and border workers first in the queue, as they were vaccinated first – 123,479 have been given across the country.

People who meet certain criteria, such as those with severely compromised immunity, have been able to get a “third primary dose” from late October.

Here’s how these additional dose roll-outs are looking.

As of December 1, there will be about 230,000 Kiwis who completed their vaccine course six months ago and are eligible for a booster – that number will spike to 456,000 by the end of the year.

So these figures will likely start to pick up from early next year, as larger swathes of the population become eligible.

How health boards are progressing

With the move to the traffic light system last week, many regions with lower vaccination rates – such as Tairāwhiti, Whanganui and Lakes DHB areas (including Rotorua and Taupō) started off in red.

It is hoped these regions will continue to lift their rates ahead of Cabinet reviewing the traffic light settings on Monday – which they appear to be doing.

Many of these DHBs are seeing the greatest change in vaccination rates, vaccinating residents faster than those areas with already high rates, such as Auckland and Canterbury.

However, gaps in coverage remain.

After months with the lowest vaccination rates across the country, Tairāwhiti DHB has vaccinated its way slightly ahead. It was among the fastest vaccinators this week for both first and second doses.

Lakes and Whanganui were among the biggest movers and shakers for first doses last week, and Tairāwhiti, West Coast and Lakes – all with rates below the national average – were the fastest vaccinators for second doses in the past week.

The gulf between the most vaccinated DHB (Auckland, on 93.8 per cent for double doses) and the least vaccinated (Northland, on 79.5 per cent) is slightly more than 14 percentage points.

Tairāwhiti is just marginally ahead of Northland, with 80 per cent of their eligible population fully vaccinated.

Five of the country’s 20 district health boards have now surpassed the 90 per cent double-dose milestone, and just three DHBs – Northland, Tairāwhiti, and Whanganui – are yet to achieve 90 per cent for first doses.

How different ethnic and age groups are faring

The number of Māori getting their first doses was down slightly last week compared with previous weeks, but is still steadily rising overall.

First-dose rates among Māori were sitting at 85 per cent on Wednesday, and 73 per cent over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. More than a quarter of eligible Māori are not yet fully vaccinated.

Close to 93 per cent of Pasifika over 12 have had their first dose of the vaccine – closing the gap to Pākehā in the past week. The fully vaccinated rate for the eligible population is 85 per cent.

Pākehā and “other” ethnicities are sitting at 88 per cent fully vaccinated.

The clear leader among the pack is those of Asian ethnicity, with more than 100 per cent of people fully vaccinated. That’s likely to be an overestimate, as the population counts the Ministry of Health uses have undercounted the Asian population.

However, it is likely to be close to 100 per cent.

Younger people – who were the last group to be eligible for vaccination – still remain the least vaccinated groups.

All age groups under 30, who were invited to be vaccinated from September 1, have now surpassed 80 per cent double-doses, but remain a ways off where those aged 60+ are.