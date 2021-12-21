Kiwi living in Australia shares aftermath of 'traumatic' national lockdown

Lesley Hardy of the Kāpiti Coast is desperate to get her son home from Perth, Australia, where he is having a severe mental breakdown. Lesley spent yet another frustrating day trying to book a MIQ place for him.

Australia has had more than 220,000 cases of the virus and 2000 deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.

Pamela Mills has worked with both Australia’s Department of Health and a bushfire recovery service during the outbreak. Australia’s first lockdown swallowed up most of 2020, starting in March and ending in November that year.

Mills, who was working in government at the time, was tipped off to the severity of the virus by a colleague.

“My mate had just been briefed on it, staff were being sent home that very day,” she said.

“They told me: ‘Start stocking up on canned food and supplies.’

“None of us expected it to be taken so seriously.”

Pamela Mills/Supplied Pamela Mills moved to Australia in 2013 and says the experience of the latest Covid-19 lockdown has "bordered on a type of trauma".

While the first wave of Covid-19 came and went, the Delta variant arrived in June this year, forcing Australians back into their homes.

Mills said the 2021 lockdown was much rougher, particularly in Melbourne, with 9pm curfews and residents required to stay within 5 kilometres of their homes.

“During the first lockdown, I was going on walks and doing bird watching to keep me going. But in the second lockdown, my partner and I weren't doing any of that – we were all frazzled,” Mills said.

“I just didn't see anyone. I only saw my partner and people at the supermarket. I only met a couple of my colleagues for the first time again last week.”

While the June lockdown has recently lifted as Australia hit vaccination milestones, the effects wear on for Mills and her friends, who have seen their mental health take a hit.

“It’s almost bordering on a type of trauma,” she said.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Australians were hit with a harsh outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in June, prompting the Government to shut down large parts of the country with curfews and restrictions on leaving home.

“You talk to your old mates, but things are socially awkward. There's lots social anxiety, some of my friends have gone onto antidepressants.

“One friend became a bit of a hoarder. I hadn’t seen her for a year and I visited [recently] – you can't even walk through the lounge. A completely sane, normal friend who’s now just hoarding stuff. People are also just more quick to anger.”

Mills, who has lived in Australia since 2013, originally lived in the central Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill. She travelled back across the ditch in March because of a family bereavement, and described the managed isolation (MIQ) experience as “horrible”.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images While the June lockdown has recently lifted as Australia hit vaccination milestones, the effects wear on for Mills and her friends, who have seen their mental health take a hit. (File photo)

She missed the funeral because while was in MIQ.

“It was really sad.”

Her mother is in her 70s and still lives in Auckland. While Mills “really worries” about her mother’s vulnerability, she was thankful she was not in Australia during their outbreak.

“I’m so happy knowing she’s safe in New Zealand. They really locked the virus down and kept it at bay. But I’ve also been happy to see such a high vaccination rates in general.”