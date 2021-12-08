Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened on Wednesday, December 8

Covid-19 has been detected again in a wastewater sample taken in Tairāwhiti Gisborne on December 6, following positive detections on December 1 and 2. (File photo)

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from December 8 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest cases and details on locations of interest.

Cases

There are 90 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.

The new cases are in Auckland (71), Waikato (nine), Northland (three), Bay of Plenty (five), Lakes (one) and Nelson-Tasman (one).

The virus has also been detected again in a wastewater sample taken in Tairāwhiti Gisborne on December 6, following positive detections on December 1 and 2.

Public health officials are not aware of any recovered cases in the region who may be shedding the virus.

A third positive detection “strongly indicates” that there is at least one undetected case in the community, the ministry said.

Anyone living in the region with any symptoms that could be Covid-19 – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get a test.

There are 74 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday, including six still being assessed. Six people are in intensive care or high-dependency care units.

Key News

There were 24,142 total vaccine doses administered on Tuesday, including 4387 first doses and 10,093 second doses.

To date, 94 per cent of people aged 12 and up have had their first dose and 88 per cent are fully vaccinated.

One of Marlborough’s biggest events of the year has been cancelled once more to protect the upcoming grape harvest from Covid-19.

The Marlborough Wine and Food Festival will not go ahead in February 2022, a “difficult but unanimous” decision made by the Marlborough Winegrowers Association board announced on Wednesday.

Board chair Beth Forrest said the event was too risky to hold right before harvest which was already struggling with a shortage of staff due to border restrictions.

In making the decision to cancel the festival, the board weighed up how vulnerable the industry was to Covid-19 at harvest, “especially given the shortage of staff and scarcity of experience in wineries, due to border restrictions”, Forrest said.

Air New Zealand customers will be able to link their My Vaccine Pass with Air New Zealand’s app from Thursday, giving vaccinated customers a more seamless experience when flying domestically, the airline says.

From December 14, anyone over 12 years and 3 months old will need to be vaccinated or produce a negative Covid-19 test in order fly domestically on Air New Zealand.

The airline said customers would be able to link their vaccine pass to the app, allowing them to get their boarding pass straight to their phone.

Airpoints members would be able to confirm their vaccination status by scanning their My Vaccine Pass using the app, which would then be verified.

Some schools are considering stopping visits to places that require a vaccination passport, so as not to exclude unvaccinated students from school programmes and activities.

Waimea Intermediate, which caters for children aged 11-13, said it had suspended routine trips to venues including a swimming pool and sports complex, which required proof of vaccination for students aged 12 and over.

“Some of our students will need to show a Covid pass, some won’t to be able to have access to venues that we have commonly used,” principal Justine McDonald said.

“We’ve put all of that on hold this side of Christmas so we can actually look at how might we make that accessible once again, or is it indeed too great a challenge to be able to do that.”

An initial study from South Africa suggests the Pfizer vaccine provides less protection against the Omicron variant than it did against earlier strains of Covid-19.

But the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) said its study also indicated considerable immunity was retained in people who were both vaccinated and previously infected with Covid.

The scientists stressed the positive element of their research: Omicron did not escape antibodies completely, and people who had been previously infected and fully vaccinated with two shots of the vaccine retained "relatively high" levels of antibodies protective against Omicron.

Locations of interest

Rebel Sports Te Rapa in Hamilton is the latest location of interest linked to the Delta outbreak.

Anyone who visited the store on November 29, between 9.45am and 11.30am, is advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days and get tested if symptoms arise.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Countdown supermarket in Fairy Springs, Rotorua was added to the Ministry of Health’s list of locations, as was Tumble Laundromat in Tauranga.

Anyone who was at those locations at the times listed on the ministry’s website is advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days following exposure.