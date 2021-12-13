Fears Auckland will be ghost town over summer as bookings down 30-70%

Auckland hotel manager Brett Sweetman says bookings are down 50 per cent compared to last year.

Hotel bookings over the summer period are down 30-70 per cent compared to previous years, while restaurants and bars are reporting trade down as much as 80 per cent, Hospitality New Zealand says.

As Aucklanders escape a city they have been locked down in for over three months and bookings from outside are slow in coming, there are fears the country’s largest city will become a ghost town over summer.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said her organisation was very concerned the holiday period would be “a fizzer”, and many operators would struggle.

David White/Stuff There are fears Auckland will be empty over summer – hitting the economy hard.

She said accommodation members were reporting occupancy level at only 30-60 per cent from late December through to mid-January.

SUPPLIED Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White says accommodations bookings are down 30-70 per cent in Auckland.

White said the city’s food and beverage operators were putting the current slow business down to a lack of Christmas parties in the red Covid-19 traffic light setting.

“Some operators are saying they have had groups cancellations due to the traffic light settings, for groups where not everyone is vaccinated some are opting to hold their celebrations at home.

She said the feedback was a timely reminder to politicians, as they headed back to their electorates, that their job was not done.

“[It’s] only just begun when it comes to the rebuild for the hospitality and accommodation sectors,” White said.

“We cannot do it alone.”

Park Hyatt sees bookings fall 50 per cent

One of the affected operators is Auckland’s Park Hyatt hotel.

General manager Brett Sweetman said booking for rooms in January were 50 per cent down on last year when industry had a life-line from the America's Cup.

This year, there weren’t many silver linings.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Park Hyatt general manager Brett Sweetman said booking for his hotel in January were 50 per cent down on last year.

Sweetman said room bookings may rise as the break approached, with most travellers only booking a week in advance currently due to uncertainty with lockdowns and the new traffic light system.

“We, the hotel, and the whole industry, are very nervous,” he said.

Sweetman didn’t expect those outside Auckland would be fearful of visiting, despite the ongoing outbreak, with most of the fully-vaccinated having confidence in the vaccine.

Sweetman said the Government should consider reopening the travel bubble with Australia before April next year to bring international tourists back sooner.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck says Aucklanders can expect more business closures if support payments are not continued to green

Viv Beck, chief executive of business association Heart of the City, said bookings across the tourism sector were soft, and the industry hoped for a shift to the orange traffic light next week, which would allow event organisers to plan.

Beck said there were some events on the docket that would help draw tourists, including the Michelangelo – A Different View Exhibition, which allows visitors to see reproductions of the artist's most famous frescoes running at the Aotea Centre during January.

There was also an exhibition on fashion designer Mary Quant which runs until March at the Auckland Art Gallery.

123RF Spending in the central city falls 25 per cent in a normal January compared to December, Heart of the City says.

A Government-led voucher programme over summer may also help attract visitors, Beck said.

Currently, targeted support for business is only available under the red setting of the new system as businesses that operate vaccine passes have no significant restrictions at orange and green.

Beck said Heart of the City had been lobbying for support to be available until areas entered the green setting, and she would prefer payments to be graduated depending on need.

“We have got some businesses that are 95 per cent-plus down, and that’s different from being 30 per cent down, so we have asked them if it can be graduated because we understand that subsidies can’t last forever, but we are also highlighting the severity on the impact of businesses in Auckland.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Air New Zealand will require all passengers to be fully-vaccinated or show a negative test this summer

Beck said this summer would likely see more business closures, and she was concerned a lot of the economic assessments repeated by the Government were very high-level, with a focus on employment rates and debt-to-GDP ratios.

“That really belies what’s happening at a micro-level here, and we are really concerned for our business.”

“The wage subsidy and the resurgence payment are appreciated but they don’t cover the costs, and that’s gone on this time around for three and a half months.”

Immediately after the announcement was made that Auckland’s border would open in mid-December airlines and tourism operators reported a boom in bookings.

Air New Zealand reports that on December 15, when Auckland borders open, more than 9,000 people are booked to fly into and out of the city.

The most popular routes were to and from Queenstown, Christchurch and Wellington. Air New Zealand was not able to advise whether the majority of bookings were from people leaving Auckland, or entering for a visit.