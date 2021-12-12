Covid-19: Four active Covid cases in Taranaki, three are children

Testing ramped up in Eltham, South Taranaki, on Sunday following the discovery of a case in the town.

Pop-up Covid-19 testing stations were “chocka” in a rural South Taranaki town following the announcement of a case involving a child at the weekend.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed a positive case in Eltham on Saturday evening. The primary-aged child is isolating at home.

The discovery has not been linked at this stage to those previously reported in New Plymouth and Waitara, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) has said.

There are now four active cases across Taranaki - three of which involve children.

Nationally, 103 new cases of Covid-19 within the Delta community outbreak were announced on Sunday, with 61 people in hospital, including three in ICU.

The Eltham case will be added to Monday’s total, the Ministry of Health said.

South Taranaki District Councillor Steffy Mackay, whose duties cover the Eltham–Kaponga ward, said the finding was “a bit of a surprise”.

“But there’s not too much of a panic,” she said on Sunday.

Mackay said the community had responded responsibly and people were getting tested, herself included.

“The pop-up centres are chocka.”

A worker at the town’s Four Square said the store had seen many customers and none seemed concerned by the case.

“It’s just like a normal day here.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The new case brings the region’s total of active cases up to four.

The TDHB said testing numbers were steady across Taranaki on Sunday.

Around 200 tests were completed 50 in New Plymouth, 25 in Hāwera and 120 in Eltham, where there was also high demand for the surveillance saliva testing on offer.

Case investigation work is under way in Eltham to identify any close contacts and locations of interest.

Locations considered high risk to the public will be shared on the Ministry of Health's website as soon as possible.

On Thursday, TDHB announced a case in Waitara.

It involves a child who is linked to the current two positive cases in New Plymouth – an adult and one child.

On Saturday, Waitara Central School principal Vickie Kahu-Pukoro sent a letter to families confirming the child attended the kura.

She said the family had previously returned to two negative tests.

“The whānau was at home and had been self-isolating well before the positive result was discovered.”

A TDHB investigation determined the child was not at school during the infectious stage, she said.

There were likely no locations of interest, she added.

“This also meant the risk to our school, our tamariki and the community as a whole was extremely low and school was allowed to remain open.”

Some staff members were tested as a precaution.

Kahu-Pukoro said the school would remain open this week unless health officials instructed otherwise.

“I know for some of you this is a time when you may be feeling angry, helpless, scared, or frustrated, but I want you know that we at the school are trying to do everything we can to keep you all safe.”

Latest vaccination rates for the region show 86 per cent of people are fully vaccinated while 92 per cent have received their first dose.