Covid-19: New unlinked case confirmed in Taranaki

Covid testing will ramp up in Taranaki again following the detection of another positive case.

Taranaki has a new Covid-19 community case.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed a case in Eltham, South Taranaki, on Saturday evening.

At this stage, the case is not linked to those previously reported in New Plymouth and Waitara, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said in an emailed statement.

The person is currently isolating at home, it said.

Case investigation work is under way to identify any close contacts and locations of interest.

Locations considered high risk to the public will be shared on the MoH’s website as soon as possible.

On Thursday, TDHB announced a case in Waitara.

It involves a child who is linked to the current two positive cases in New Plymouth.

TDHB’s Covid-19 incident controller Becky Jenkins said the best way to determine if there is community transmission in Eltham or wider areas is to increase testing.

Health service providers will set up testing clinics on Sunday and encourage anyone with symptoms to get tested, she said in the statement.

Testing will be available at Eltham Kohanga Reo, Eltham Main Road, Hāwera Hospital and Taranaki Base Hospital.