Covid-19: 103 new cases of Covid-19 in Delta outbreak, 61 in hospital

There are 103 new cases of Covid-19 within the Delta community outbreak, and 61 people in hospital, including three in ICU.

The new cases are in Auckland (86), Northland (two), Waikato (nine), Bay of Plenty (three), Canterbury (two) and Lakes (one).

One case in Taranaki and one in Nelson-Tasman were also confirmed, but would be added to Monday’s total, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The numbers were released in a written statement on Sunday afternoon.

The majority of hospitalisations are in Auckland, but two people are in hospital in Waikato, two in Tauranga and one in Nelson.

Of those in Auckland hospitals, 33 cases (62 per cent) are unvaccinated or not eligible due to their age. Nine cases (17 per cent) are partially vaccinated, and nine (17 per cent) were fully vaccinated. Two cases (four per cent), had an unknown vaccination status.

On average, those in hospital are aged 52.

The ministry also announced 75 per cent of eligible Māori were now fully immunised. To date, 94 per cent of those eligible have had their first dose of the vaccine, and 89 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There were two new cases in Northland on Sunday, both were linked to previously reported cases. One was in Kaitaia and the other in Paihia.

The person in Kaitaia was a close contact of an existing case and had been isolating during their infectious period, while the Paihia case was a household contact of an existing case.

Of the nine new cases in Waikato, six were in Te Kūiti, one in Hamilton, one in Tokoroa, and one in Ōtorohanga.

One of the cases had been linked, while investigations for the rest were pending.

ESR also reported positive wastewater samples collected from Taumaranui and Tokoroa. Both towns have reported cases in recent days.

All three of the Bay of Plenty cases were in Tauranga, and two had been linked to other cases. Contacts of the third case were being identified and contacted directly for testing and isolation advice.

The Lakes case was in Rotorua and linked to an existing cluster, while the two Canterbury cases were household members of cases and already in MIQ.

The new cases bring the total in the Delta outbreak to date to 9714. Since the pandemic began there have been 12,515 cases.

The seven-day rolling average is now 92.

Public health teams are managing 7005 active contacts – 84 per cent have received a call from contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 77 per cent have had at least one test result back.

One new border case was reported on Sunday. The person had travelled from the United Kingdom and tested positive on their day one routine testing.

Meanwhile, 15,910 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, including 2698 first doses and 8446 second doses.

On Saturday there were 63 community cases to announce, and 60 people in hospital. It marked the lowest number of new daily cases since October 20.

A ministry spokesman reminded anyone in the country with symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested, even if they were fully vaccinated.

“Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result,” the spokesman said.