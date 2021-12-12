Covid-19 outbreak situation report: what happened today, Sunday, December 12

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from December 12 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including latest case and locations of interest details.

Cases and vaccinations

There were 103 new community cases of Covid-19. The new cases are in Auckland (86), Northland (two), Waikato (nine), Bay of Plenty (three), Canterbury (two) and Rotorua (one).

One case in Taranaki and another in Nelson-Tasman were also confirmed, but would be added to Monday’s total, the Ministry of Health said.

Fifty-three current hospitalisations are in Auckland, but two people are in hospital in Waikato, two in Tauranga and one in Nelson.

Information on where you can get tested is here.

The ministry said that 15,910 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, including 2698 first doses and 8446 second doses.

75 per cent of eligible Māori were now fully immunised. In total, 94 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have had their first dose of the vaccine, and 89 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Supplied Michael Plank believes that it is too early to move Auckland to orange.

Key news

Cabinet is due to review current traffic light settings on Monday. Epidemiologist Arindam Basu believes that there is a possibility that Auckland will switch from red to orange soon. University of Canterbury modeller Michael Plank urged caution, saying that the full impact of the red light setting on case numbers was not yet know.

Invercargill City Council’s new vaccine passport requirement for visitors to council premises will not extend to most of its staff members.

The Southern District Health Board has applied for funding to upgrade its ICU infrastructure to ensure facilities will not become overwhelmed when Covid-19 returns to the area.

Thames-Coromandel District Council Mayor Sandra Goudie will most likely have to chair meetings from home. Goudie has not been vaccinated, and refuses to clearly state why. The district will expect all on its premises to be vaccinated by January 17.

In Australia, leaders of movements protesting against Covid-19 measures have been hawking hats and T-shirts, pseudo-medical treatments, and even legal advice. They’ve also been accused of taking advantage of vulnerable populations.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Protesters at the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne, Australia.

Locations of interest

Peter Boles Pharmacy in Manurewa, Auckland and Tauranga Hospital have been added as locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health does not publish all low-risk locations of interest in red areas under the new Covid protection framework.