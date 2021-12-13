Six hundred border exemptions granted for tech workers

Six hundred specialist tech workers have been given border exemptions to address a skills shortage in the industry. (File photo)

Hundreds of specialist tech workers have been given border exemptions as the industry booms.

Digital economy and communications minister Dr David Clark announced 600 exemptions have been granted to software and application programmers, ICT managers and security specialists, and multimedia specialists.

“The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy,” Clark said.

The sector had continued to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic, putting pressure on the demand for talent.

“We’re carefully targeting areas of the sector where industry has highlighted a clear need for overseas talent including, software development, product managers, cybersecurity and interactive media,” he said.

For the last two years, the Government had been aware of a mismatch between the skills available domestically and what the sector required, and had been working to address it.

Gajus/Supplied Hundreds of exemptions have been granted to software and application programmers, ICT managers and security specialists, and multimedia specialists. (File photo)

“We’ve seen other countries open up too early and have to reverse decisions,” Clark said. “So it’s a balancing act of supporting our economy and minimising the risks to our communities and health system.”

Investing in training people in these industries domestically was also fundamental to the sector’s growth.

“As part of an Industry Transformation Plan partnership between Government and the tech industry, the sector has made a commitment to invest in developing domestic talent, rather than relying on overseas talent to fill the gaps.”