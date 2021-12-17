Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, Friday December 17

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from December 17 on the Covid-19 situation, including latest case and location of interest details.

Cases

A child has become the youngest person with Covid-19 to die in New Zealand, according to data from the Ministry of Health’s website. Stuff does not yet know whether the death was caused by Covid-19 or something else. Children under 12 are still not able to receive a coronavirus vaccination.

There are 76 new coronavirus community cases in New Zealand. The new cases are split between Auckland (47), Waikato (15), Bay of Plenty (10), Lakes District (1), Taranaki (3).

The last time Auckland achieved such a low case rate was on October 17. Total active case are 2104.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff There were 76 new community Covid-19 cases on Friday, from five different regions.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: How will Omicron affect travel for New Zealanders?

* Covid-19: 51 people in hospital, 5 in intensive care, 76 cases

* Covid-19: First person in NZ with Omicron had flown from Germany six days ago

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, Thursday December 16



A total of 51 people are in hospitals, mostly in Auckland, with the virus. Five Covid-19 patients are in ICU.

On Thursday, a person in a Christchurch MIQ facility was confirmed to be the first known case of the Omicron variant in New Zealand. Two people who were passengers on the same flight as the case have now tested positive for Covid-19. One person has the Delta variant, and the other person’s results are yet to be confirmed.

One further passenger’s positive results are being investigated as a historical infection. Eighty-two people have been classified as close contacts of the person with the Omicron variant.

Information on where you can get tested is here.

Key news

An early threat analysis has shown the staggering speed at which the Omicron variant could take hold if it infiltrates Aotearoa.

Stuff has investigated how some vaccine pass users may be having their identities stolen and sold to unvaccinated people as part of an emerging black market.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jetstar has come under critique over their management of vaccine passes.

Meanwhile, Jetstar has only been doing spot checks of passenger's vaccine passes, a move that has left airline passengers and one public health expert concerned.

The Australian state of New South Wales continues to have record high Covid-19 case numbers, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia “can’t” return to using lockdowns as a tool to manage the pandemic.

Locations of interest

Several supermarkets and a boxing gym in Tauranga are among the latest Covid-19 locations of interest

People who visited TGA BOX Health & Fitness, between 5.15pm and 7pm on Thursday, December 9 are advised to get a test and self-isolate.