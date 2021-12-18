The Covid-19 sequel is worse than the original

EDITORIAL: Just when you hoped it was safe to think about something other than Covid, the year’s dominant subject storms the headlines again.

The closing days of 2021 feel like being in the audience for a movie trilogy that has an even worse cliffhanger at the end of part two than part one. The mood at the end of 2020 was subdued but mildly optimistic. We felt we had vanquished Covid and congratulated ourselves on our world-leading effort. We looked forward to the vaccine roll-out. We thought Delta had something to do with rivers and had never heard of Omicron.

RNZ Experts advise speeding up vaccine booster doses after the Omicron variant was detected in MIQ

Thursday was yet another big news day for Covid-19 but not all of it was terrible.

There continue to be positive developments around vaccination, with at least 90 per cent of the eligible population double-jabbed and 94 per cent single-jabbed.

But even that milestone was overshadowed by the long-awaited announcement that the Pfizer vaccine was provisionally approved for children aged 5 to 11, with a roll-out expected to start before the end of January 2022.

On the same day, another anti-mandate protest made its way to Parliament. The crowd was estimated at 1500 people, significantly smaller than a more dramatic protest a month earlier, which attracted about 5000.

It is possible that the anti-mandate movement is beginning to wane as vaccinations increase and the traffic light system is bedded in.

The fact that Parliament had risen for the year also dimmed the impact.

Thursday’s final piece of Covid news may even change the minds of some remaining anti-vaxxers. That is the discovery that the Omicron variant has been identified in New Zealand.

Initial indications are that Omicron is more contagious but less harmful at an individual level than Delta. But even if it is milder than Delta, it still has the potential to overwhelm the health system by the sheer weight of numbers.

To say that this variant spreads like wildfire is an understatement.

Across the Tasman, the Omicron variant contributed to New South Wales reporting 2213 new Covid cases on Friday, the state’s highest number so far. The UK also recorded its highest numbers of new cases since the pandemic began.

Are such scenes inevitable in New Zealand in the coming days and weeks? It’s hard to feel as confident as Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield​, who told RNZ on Friday that an Omicron outbreak in the community is not inevitable and that it can be contained within quarantine.

What would an outbreak look like? Modelling by the University of Canterbury’s Michael Plank​ paints an alarming picture of how Omicron could spread without the booster jab that increases protection against the new variant.

Boosters have been planned for six months after the second jab. Speeding up the booster roll-out is the smartest thing New Zealand could do in the face of the Omicron threat.

At the same time, a full quarter of the population, including the under-12s, currently has no immunity at all, as they are unvaccinated and have not had Covid. This makes them a risk of not only contracting Covid but spreading it.

It might also be wise to delay the relaxation of the border with Australia planned for mid-January, and with the rest of the world a month later, and maintain the current isolation and quarantine system for longer than intended.

Deja vu, anyone? In a development that will cause the hearts of many exhausted New Zealanders to sink, Bloomfield says even lockdowns cannot be taken off the table.