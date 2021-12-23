Covid-19: Where to get tested and vaccinated in Auckland over Christmas, New Year
The silly season may be upon us, but that is no excuse not to get a Covid-19 test if any niggling symptoms crop up, or to delay getting a jab if you’re due for one.
Here’s where you can get a test or a Covid-19 vaccine dose in Auckland this Christmas.
Covid-19 test
Covid-19 testing remains free over the Christmas and New Year period. You can get tested at your local general practice (GP) if they’re open, or a community testing centre.
For a full list of community testing centres and their operating hours over the Christmas period, check the Auckland Regional Public Health Service website here.
Here is a list of centres open on the stat days (times are subject to change, so you’re best to double-check the website above):
Christmas Day
- Balmoral community testing centre, 128 Balmoral Rd: 8.30am – 4.30pm
- Massey pop-up community testing centre, Triangle Park, 385 Don Buck Rd: 10am – 3pm
- Takanini pop-up community testing centre, Bruce Pulman Park, 90 Walters Rd: 8.30am – 4pm.
Boxing Day
- Balmoral community testing centre, 128 Balmoral Rd: 8.30am – 4.30pm
- Massey pop-up community testing centre, Triangle Park, 385 Don Buck Rd: 09am – 3pm.
New Year’s Day and January 2
- Balmoral community testing centre, 128 Balmoral Rd: 8.30am – 4.30pm
- Massey pop-up community testing centre, Triangle Park, 385 Don Buck Rd: 9am – 3pm
- Takanini pop-up community testing centre, Bruce Pulman Park, 90 Walters Rd: 8.30am – 4pm.
Click here for information about what happens if you become unwell or test positive for Covid-19 while on holiday.
If you need help call Healthline for free anytime on 0800 358 5453.
Pre-travel Covid-19 testing
Supervised rapid antigen testing is the preferred testing option for unvaccinated people travelling out of Auckland over the festive season.
This testing is available at participating pharmacies if you are unvaccinated, over the age of 12 years and three months, and do not have Covid-19 symptoms.
Rapid antigen tests are free for this purpose over the core summer period, through to January 31.
A list of pharmacies offering rapid antigen testing by region is available here. Hours listed are the practice’s standard operating hours, and Covid-19 testing times may vary.
If people return a positive rapid antigen test result, they must immediately self-isolate and get a PCR test.
If you have Covid symptoms, you must get a PCR test, the Ministry of Health says.
Getting vaccinated
All of Auckland’s community vaccination centres will be closed from midday on Thursday, December 23. The majority will reopen on January 10.
However, if you’re due your first, second, or booster dose over Christmas and New Year, dozens of GPs and pharmacies will be open and offering vaccination throughout the holiday period.
A full list of sites, including operating hours and locations, is on the Healthpoint website by region/area:
Those wanting to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, rather than Pfizer, can use this interactive map to find vaccination sites in Auckland offering AstraZeneca, and what days of the week the vaccine is available: vaccinateforauckland.nz.