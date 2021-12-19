Covid-19: Five new Omicron cases in MIQ, 56 people in hospital

A public health expert says the Government should be giving the Covid-19 vaccine to all adults in South Auckland sooner than it's planning to do.

There are five new cases of Omicron in MIQ and 55 new community Covid-19 cases in the Delta outbreak.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a written statement on Sunday afternoon.

This brings the total number of cases with the Omicron variant in New Zealand to 13 to date.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Ministry of Health gave update on the Delta outbreak on Sunday afternoon.

There are new community cases in Auckland (41), Waikato (four), Bay of Plenty (three), Taranaki (seven).

There are 56 people in hospital with Covid-19. The majority are in Auckland hospitals, but two are in Waikato and three are in Tauranga. Six people are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Of those in hospital in Auckland, 25 (53 per cent) were unvaccinated or ineligible due to age. Six (13 per cent) were partially immunised, and 12 (26 per cent) were fully vaccinated – having received their second dose at least seven days before being reported as a case.

The average age of those in hospital is 53.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Thirteen Covid-19 cases with the Omicron variant have been detected in managed isolation facilities to date.

Latest Omicron cases

Four of the new cases with the Omicron variant reported on Sunday remain in managed isolation. One has now recovered and been released.

The recovered case arrived from London via Singapore on December 7, and tested positive for Covid-19 at day 0/1 in MIQ. The person was never in the community while infectious, the ministry said.

As an added precaution, 30 other passengers on their flight are regarded as close contacts.

To date, 27 have completed day 9 tests and returned negative results – testing is underway for the remaining three.

There are no other positive border sequencing tests outstanding from prior to the introduction of new Omicron protocols on December 16.

Health and MIQ teams have been “carefully” planning for Omicron cases at the border and will continue to manage all arrivals “cautiously”, the ministry said.

This includes isolation and testing requirements for all new arrivals, PPE measures at airports and MIQ facilities, and frequent surveillance testing of staff who have any contact with recent international returnees.

These measures also see all passengers on flights with Omicron cases being required to complete all 10 days at a managed isolation facility – rather than spending the last three days of their isolation period in self-isolation.

There were also eight new cases detected at the border.

Testing rates in Auckland drop

There has been a big decrease in the number of Covid swabs taken in Auckland on Saturday, down to 5499. This is down from 8344 last Saturday, and 7915 the week prior.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff There are 55 new community cases across Aotearoa, the majority of which are in Auckland.

Slightly more than 18,410 swabs were processed across the country on Saturday.

The new cases bring the total in the Delta outbreak to 10,220 to date.

Of these, 1902 are active (not recovered cases, in the past 21 days).

Regional updates

Four new cases were reported overnight in Waikato; three are in Te Kūiti and one in Tokoroa.

Three are confirmed linked, and one case remains under investigation to determine any links to previous cases.

There are three new cases to report in Tauranga today – all linked and contacts of previous cases.

There are also seven new cases in Taranaki, four are linked to the Eltham cluster.

Two are linked to the New Plymouth case and one will be officially transferred to Auckland's case numbers as they reside there for work purposes but have a permanent Taranaki address.

There are 6706 active contacts being managed by public health teams.

Of these, 83 per cent have received a phone call from contract tracers, and 77 per cent have returned at least one test result.

Eight million vaccine doses given

The eight millionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has now been administered in New Zealand.

This includes first doses, second doses, boosters as well as third doses intended for those that are immune-compromised.

MidCentral and Hutt Valley have now reached 90 per cent first doses for Māori, becoming the fourth and fifth DHB areas to achieve this milestone.