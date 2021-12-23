Covid-19: 48 people in hospital, including seven in ICU or high dependency units

There are 48 people in hospital with Covid-19, including seven in intensive care or high dependency units, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Meanwhile, 56 new community cases were reported on Thursday. They are located in Auckland (42), Waikato (four), Bay of Plenty (six), Lakes (two), and one each in Tairāwhiti and Taranaki.

The Tairāwhiti case was tested in Tauranga, but has been reclassified as being in Tairāwhiti as that is where they live.

There are also three new cases of Omicron to report in MIQ, bringing the total number of international arrivals with the highly contagious variant to 31.

Getty Images There were 56 new community cases of Covid-19 reported on Thursday. (File photo)

Of the people in hospital, 45 were in Auckland, two were in Waikato and one was in Tauranga, the ministry said.

All seven of the people in ICU or HDU were in Auckland.

Of the 45 people in hospital in Auckland, 24 were unvaccinated or ineligible due to their age, the ministry said.

Six were partially immunised, and 11 cases were double vaccinated.

Kathryn George/Stuff There were 23,016 Covid-19 vaccines given on Wednesday.

The vaccination status of the other four was unknown, the ministry said.

Ninety-one per cent of New Zealand’s eligible population is double vaccinated, while 95 per cent have had their first dose.

There were 23,016 doses administered on Wednesday, including 1578 first doses and 7258 second doses.

A total of 253,269 people have so far received a booster dose, which can be given six months after their second dose.

No new cases had been reported in Wellington the past 24 hours, following a case reported in the Hutt Valley on Wednesday.

That case was linked to another in the Lakes DHB area, and had a small number of household contacts.

The case resulted in a handful of supermarkets in Hutt Valley being added to the ministry’s locations of interest list – the first to be added from the Wellington region for months.

There are 1537 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. The total number of cases reported in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 13,278.