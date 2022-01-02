Covid-19: Locations of interest in North Island holiday hotspots, adult clubs

Anyone can report a reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine - which means you should take the numbers being shared online with a grain of salt.

New Covid-19 locations of interest have been identified in holiday hotspots in the North Island, including a beach holiday park, and several adult clubs in Auckland.

Visitors to The Pelican Club in Auckland's CBD overnight from 5.41pm on Wednesday, December 29 to 5am Thursday, December 30 are considered close contacts, and need to self-isolate, get a Covid-19 test immediately and five days after exposure, and record their visit, with further instructions possible from public health.

The same massage parlour was also visited from 11pm to 11.45pm on Wednesday, December 22 and 1.10am to 2.10am on Thursday, December 23.

Adult entertainment bar The Mermaid was visited from 11.40pm on Wednesday December 22 to 1am Thursday, December 23, while gentleman’s club Femme Fatale was visited from 3am to 5.20am on December 23.

READ MORE:

* Untangling what Omicron means for New Zealand's approach to the pandemic

* Omicron has passed peak in South Africa, causing relatively few deaths and hospitalisations, authorities say

* Covid-19: Pacific health expert warns extra vigilance over Omicron



Anyone who was a visitor during these four times should get a test immediately and stay at home until receiving a negative result.

The Ministry of Health contact tracing locations of interest are in the areas of Mount Maunganui, Ōpōtiki, Tauranga, Taupō, Rotorua and Auckland for Sunday, January 2.

It includes the Ōhiwa Beach Holiday Park, in Ōpōtiki, from 2pm on Monday, December 27, to 8am on Friday, December 31.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Three mall shops in Mount Maunganui are locations of interest for Boxing Day. (File photo)

In Mount Maunganui, three shops in the Bayfair Shopping Centre were visited by a Covid-19 case on Boxing Day.

They are Katsubi from 11.40am to 1.10pm, Macpac from 12.34pm to 2.05pm, and Dotti from 12.45pm to 2.05pm, all on December 26.

The next day, Tauranga Crossings Mall in Tauriko was visited.

The locations of interest are Hello Sushi from 12.50pm to 2.30pm, Platypus Shoes from 1.20pm to 2.45pm, and Event Cinemas from 2.20pm to 6pm.

In Taupō, Noodle Canteen is a location of interest for 8.29pm to 9pm on Wednesday, December 29, and Spoon & Paddle Cafe for 8.23am to 9.14am on Thursday, December 30.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff People who were at locations of interest identified on Sunday are asked to get a test and isolate if they have any symptoms. (File photo)

In Rotorua, Skyline Rotorua is a location of interest for 11am to 7pm on Wednesday, December 29.

With all these locations, the ministry advises those exposed to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the contact. If symptoms develop, people need to get a test and stay at home until they receive a negative test result.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Scanning Covid-19 QR codes is encouraged, especially while people are on holiday. (File photo)

Meanwhile, there are still a number of locations across the North Island where visitors are considered a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

These include Cayman's Sports Bar in Kawerau on December 26 and 27, Te Puke Bowling Club on December 28, The Comm Whakatāne on December 27, St Thomas More Church in Mount Maunganui on December 26, Cafe Botannix Bethlehem on December 21 and Mount Maunganui RSA on December 22.

With these locations, visitors should self-isolate, get a Covid-19 test immediately and five days after exposure, and record their visit, with further instructions possible from public health.

All of New Zealand, apart from Northland, is now in an orange light setting in the coronavirus protection framework, also known as the traffic light setting.