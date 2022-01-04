Covid-19: Research into how Delta spread in Auckland MIQ reveals ‘findings of global importance’

Some people say they feel worse after the second Covid jab. But is this really a thing?

A study on how Covid-19 was able to spread inside an Auckland quarantine facility has yielded findings “of global importance” for infection control practices.

In an early release of a paper published by the Centers for Disease Control and Infection​ (CDC), researchers investigated a mid-August incident at Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park.

The New Zealand health ministry said last year that the Delta variant was transmitted between two groups of people when doors on either side of a hallway in the facility were opened at the same time.

It only took three to five seconds for the Delta variant to spread between hotel rooms via open hallway doors, the CDC confirmed in its report.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Why it's called Omicron, and everything else you need to know about the new variant

* Covid-19: At-home isolation could 'create an equity issue' for apartment dwellers

* Covid-19: Jet Park MIQ rooms trashed as staff battle guests with gang links



The study looked at closed-circuit camera footage, genetic testing and contact tracing in re-examining how Delta was able to make the jump between the groups.

It concluded the facility was the only location where the infection could have occurred.

The research was carried out by a team of scientists led by Dr Andrew Fox-Lewis from Middlemore Hospital’s microbiology department.

The Auckland and Counties Manukau District Health Boards are listed by the report as “author affiliations” as well as the University of Otago and the Crown’s scientific research arm, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR).

RICKY WILSON/Stuff An investigation at Jet Park found doors on either side of the corridor were opened for about three to five seconds on four occasions between July 19 and 27.

The researchers noted the only member of either group to avoid catching Delta was double-vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. The individual never tested positive, despite sharing a room with four others who did for weeks.

The two groups had been on different flights, from different countries and arrived in New Zealand on different dates. They had been transferred to Jet Park on different dates too, the researchers noted.

One group consisted of a solo traveller, defined by the CDC as Person A, and the second group consisted of five within a bubble, defined as Persons B, C, D, E, and F.

The study said security camera footage revealed four brief episodes of simultaneous door opening during Person A’s infectious period.

The two rooms were just over two metres apart.

“In New Zealand, international arrivals are quarantined and undergo severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 screening; those who test positive are transferred to a managed isolation facility (MIF),” the report states.

“Solo traveler​ A and person E from a 5-person travel group (BCDEF) tested positive. After transfer to the MIF, Person A and group BCDEF occupied rooms >2 meters apart across a corridor. Persons B, C, and D subsequently tested positive; viral sequences matched A and were distinct from E.

Katie Todd/RNZ Jet Park Hotel at Auckland Airport became New Zealand’s first Covid-19 quarantine facility.

“The MIF was the only shared location of Persons A and B, C, and D, and they had no direct contact. Security camera footage revealed 4 brief episodes of simultaneous door opening during Person A’s infectious period.

“This public health investigation demonstrates transmission from A to B, C, and D while in the MIF, with airborne transmission the most plausible explanation.

“These findings are of global importance for coronavirus disease public health interventions and infection control practices.”

In August, Brigadier Rose King, joint head of the MIQ system, said three cases in the same bubble and room, detected between July 27 and July 29, had caught the virus from a person staying in the hotel room opposite.

There were no bubble breaches and genome sequencing found the three cases were linked to the traveller in the room opposite – and not a pre-existing case within their bubble of four.

Correction: An earlier version of this story attributed the study to the CDC. The research was actually carried out by a team of scientists based mostly in New Zealand, and was published by the CDC.