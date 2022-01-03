Covid-19: DJ who broke MIQ rules and took Omicron into community set to avoid prosecution

The Covid-19 Response Minister said officials were still awaiting the whole genome sequencing results of the fourth positive case.

The British DJ who took Omicron into the Auckland community after breaching home isolation rules is set to avoid prosecution.

The Ministry of Health confirmed to Stuff it does not intend to refer the high-profile managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) breach of Robert Etheridge, aka chart-topping DJ Dimension, to police.

In a statement, the Ministry said it needed to balance the effect prosecution would have as a deterrent against action which could damage future cases from cooperating with New Zealand’s public health response.

“The Ministry continues to assess the need for enforcement action in relation to breaches of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order on a case by case basis, and may seek action in instances where this would support the public health response,” the statement said.

Similarly, a police spokeswoman said any enforcement action over broken isolation rules would come after consultation with the Ministry of Health – and would generally follow a referral from them.

“No such referral has been received in relation to this matter,” the police spokeswoman said.

Dimension DJ visited a bar, restaurant and shopping precinct while positive for the Omicron variant.

Etheridge​, known professionally as Dimension, arrived in New Zealand on December 16, and returned three negative tests before testing positive on December 27 – the result of a day nine test.

He left MIQ seven days after arriving, on December 23 – and was required to continue self-isolating for three further days, but did not wait to get his day nine test result before going out into the community.

Etheridge was positive with Omicron in Auckland for two days, where he went to a bar and shops.

He became New Zealand’s first Omicron community case, and the number of close contacts he potentially exposed to Omicron were estimated to be 88.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said during a press conference last week that Etheridge’s actions were “disappointing”, but hinted he was already facing a form of punishment in the court of public opinion.

On December 26, he visited popular downtown shopping precinct Commercial Bay, according to its website, between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

He also visited Chinese restaurant Sunny Town, in the same shopping precinct, between those hours.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says it was disappointing that DJ Dimension left self-isolation before receiving the results of his final test.

That afternoon, Etheridge visited Partridge Jewellers, on Queen St, between 3.30pm and 6pm. He also visited Ahi Restaurant, on Queen St, between 6.30pm and 8pm.

Etheridge also visited Soul Bar – a popular bar and bistro, on Lower Hobson St, in the Viaduct Harbour.

Etheridge was on his third border exemption to New Zealand since the start of the Covid pandemic.

He previously toured in New Zealand in July 2021, and in December 2020, which included an appearance at the Hidden Valley music festival.

Most recently, the DJ had been booked to play at Rhythm and Alps festival on New Year’s Eve.

He, and fellow DJ, Friction, had to be pulled from the event “due to the ongoing impacts of Covid-19”.

On Christmas Day, the famous DJ posted photos and a short video on Instagram, which showed him on Waiheke Island.