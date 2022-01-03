Covid-19: 27 cases of the virus in the community, 24 at the border, 44 in hospital

Yes, Covid-19 keeps mutating. But there’s good news about the vaccines.

There are 27 cases of Covid-19 in the community and 44 cases in hospital, according to the Ministry of Health.

Five of the Covid-19 cases in hospital are in intensive care.

At the border, the Ministry of Health reports 24 cases have been found and zero cases with the Omicron variant of the virus.

The Ministry of Health said the increase in cases identified at the border is a reflection on the increase in cases globally and the impact of the virus on the world.

Cases at the border have arrived from Australia, the United States, Canada, France, Qatar, United Kingdom, India, United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

12 of the community cases are from Auckland, seven from Waikato and Bay of Plenty and one new case in Rotorua.

The case in Rotorua is being investigated for potential links.

Close contacts of international DJ, Dimension - who tested positive for the Omicron variant and was in the community - have returned negative tests.

On Sunday, over 2,200 booster shots were administered to people over the age of 18.

From Wednesday, the interval to receive a booster shot will reduce from six months to four months.

To keep up with the demand, Auckland's Airport Park and Ride drive through vaccination centre will reopen to increase the availability of booster doses.

The centre will operate from 10am to 5pm, and can vaccinate over 4,000 people a day.

92 per cent of eligible population in New Zealand is double vaccinated, with 622 second doses administered on Sunday

There are no unexpected detections of the virus in wastewater across the country.