Covid-19: Close to one million eligible people have not got their booster yet, as Omicron looms

As the number of Covid cases at the border surges, the looming threat of Omicron has elevated the urgency of the booster roll-out. How is it tracking so far, and what does the latest data tell us about other aspects of the outbreak here? Hannah Martin and Kate Newton explain.

Christmas and New Year have passed, many people have headed back to their offices, and concerns about the impact summer travel could have on Covid-19 seeding around the country have not come to pass, so far.

But it’s widely agreed that it’s only a matter of time before the highly infectious Omicron variant escapes managed isolation and spreads in the community.

It’s also widely agreed that boosters are critical in the fight against Omicron. Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine offers less protection against symptomatic Omicron than with Delta, but a booster appears to ramp up protection.

This is why the required interval between the second and booster dose was recently shortened from six to four months.

As of Wednesday, 594,947 boosters had been given. This is a long way short of the approximately 1.5 million people who are now eligible.

Put another way: about 35 per cent of the 12+ population is already eligible for a booster dose, but only 14 per cent have received one so far.

Assuming those additional people (about 900,000 of them) receive their booster soon, alongside the people who will become eligible in the coming weeks, nearly half the eligible population could be boosted by the end of January and the country could hit 90 per cent boosted by mid-May.

Part of the reason for the lag could be because boosters are not bookable until next week, despite being available via walk-in – so expect a jump in the rates from next week on.

Also keep in mind that this is a moveable feast, as the number of people eligible for their booster will change each day.

Steven Senne/AP As the Delta outbreak appears largely in check, Omicron is looming on the horizon.

Hospitalisations are falling

There were 31 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday, and just two were in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Both the number of people in hospital and the rate of hospitalisations among positive cases are falling.

Māori continue to account for the vast majority of hospitalisations in the Delta outbreak, making up 5026 cases, or 45 per cent, across the outbreak since August, and 39 per cent of hospitalisations.

Pacific peoples have been the next most impacted group: accounting for 3266 confirmed cases in the Delta outbreak, and 34 per cent of hospitalisations.

Of the 11,210 confirmed cases in the Delta outbreak to date, 594 have required hospitalisation – slightly more than 5 per cent.

While it is still possible to contract Covid-19 if vaccinated, you’re much less likely to experience severe illness that would send you to hospital.

This is borne out in the data, which shows a much smaller proportion of vaccinated people are ending up in hospital.

The vaccine roll-out marches on

Let’s take a step back to look at how the wider vaccine roll-out is tracking.

As of midnight Tuesday, 3,983,660 people aged 12 years and over have had a first dose of Pfizer – 95 per cent of the eligible population and 80 per cent of the country’s total population.

Of those people, 3,882,793 have also had their second dose, meaning 92 per cent of the eligible population, and 78 per cent of the total population, is now double vaccinated.

A further 33,385 people have had a third primary dose – recommended for those who are severely immunocompromised.

More than 51,930 doses were administered across Aotearoa on Tuesday, the vast majority of which (45,984) were booster doses.

Just one of the country's 20 district health boards is yet to vaccinate 90 per cent of its eligible (12+) population with their first dose.

Northland DHB, which has an eligible population of 161,320 people, is 1767 first doses off meeting the first-dose milestone. Just shy of 7900 Northlanders need their second dose before the DHB will have fully vaccinated 90 per cent of its people.

According to Ministry of Health data, Auckland DHB is sitting on a whopping 99 per cent for first doses.

Fifteen of 20 DHBs have double vaccinated more than 90 per cent of eligible residents, with just Northland, Lakes, Tairāwhiti, Whanganui, and West Coast still yet to hit the coveted milestone.

West Coast is just 359 doses away as of Wednesday, with Tairāwhiti, Lakes and Whanganui also tantalisingly close to hitting 90 per cent for double-doses, with each having fewer than 1260 doses to go.

The ethnicity gap in vaccination coverage persists, but narrows with each passing week.

Both Pākehā/’other’ and Pacific peoples are sitting on 94 per cent double vaccinated, and 82 per cent of Māori have had two doses.

Pacific peoples are edging out ahead of Pākeha/other for first doses, on 95.1 and 93.7 per cent, respectively.

Eighty-eight per cent of Māori over the age of 12 have had their first dose.

While New Zealand's vaccination coverage is high overall, offering a good level of protection, there are pockets of lower coverage scattered across the country, highlighted below.

There are seven so-called “SA2 units” (roughly equivalent to a suburb) across the country where less than 70 per cent of the eligible population is double vaccinated. Two are in Bay of Plenty and five are in Northland.

Murupara, in the Whakatāne District, continues to have the lowest vaccination coverage in the country – just 62 per cent are double vaccinated.

Twenty-five SA2 areas have double-dose rates below 75 per cent, meaning 1 in every 4 eligible people are unvaccinated.

Check out how your area is doing here.