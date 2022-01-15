Covid-19: Who are the 17,100 'unknown' people counted in our vaccine statistics?

Whanganui DHB Covid-19 vaccine co-ordinator Helen Connole vaccinates some of Whanganui's homeless residents with a pop up vaccination centre at the freedom campground on Anzac parade.

If you’ve been keeping a close eye on the country’s Covid-19 vaccine data, including how each health board is progressing, you may have noticed a mystery group which appears to be lagging behind the rest.

Ministry of Health data, broken down by district health board, also includes a 17,173-strong group labelled ‘overseas/unknown’ – 17 per cent of whom have had a first dose of the vaccine, and 16 per cent who are fully vaccinated. So who are these people?

The ministry’s public vaccine dataset is generated from all individuals who engaged with the public health system in 2020, national immunisation programme operations group manager Rachel MacKay said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff 4 million eligible (12+) Kiwis are partially vaccinated against Covid-19, and 3.92 million have had both doses.

Those who engaged with the health system without registering a permanent residential address – such as those who normally reside overseas; those with no permanent address; or those without complete information – fall within the ‘overseas/unknown’ category, MacKay said.

It is not clear what proportion of this group are homeless, or have moved overseas.

MacKay said the ministry recognised the challenge in reaching those without a fixed abode, and wanted to ensure equal access for all eligible.

This has required an ‘all-of-government’ approach – as well as those who are homeless and in emergency or transitional housing, there is a “large cohort” of Kiwis living in private boarding houses, for example, who aren't captured in housing databases.

The ministries of Health, Housing and Urban Development, and Social Development have been working together to make vaccinations available for homeless communities, and DHBs are working closing with transitional housing providers to support homeless people to be vaccinated.

MacKay said authorities do not expect to reach 90 per cent for this ‘overseas/unknown’ group, as while they may be registered in our health system, many of these people will be vaccinated overseas.

She said it was also important to note that 90 per cent is “not an end goal for New Zealand”.

“Exceeding this vaccination rate across all our communities will mean broad protection for everyone across Aotearoa.”

All but one of the country's 20 DHBs has exceeded 90 per cent first-dose coverage, except for Northland which was 1462 first doses off the milestone as of Saturday.

Three-quarters of health boards have fully vaccinated more than 90 per cent of their eligible populations.

Northland, Lakes, Tairāwhiti, Whanganui, and West Coast are yet to meet the milestone. While Northland is some 7117 second doses away, the other four health boards each have fewer than 1000 to go.