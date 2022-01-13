Covid-19: Health officials to release latest community, border case information

World Health Organisation spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris says the Covid-19 Omicron variant has "many more mutations" but it is yet to be found to be more severe than previous variants.

Health officials are set to release the latest information on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak, including how many new cases have been caught at the border.

The Ministry of Health will give the update in a written statement on Thursday afternoon.

There were 65 new cases detected at the border and 28 new community cases reported on Wednesday.

Getty Images The Ministry of Health will give an update on the Covid-19 situation from 1pm. (File photo)

Thirty-one people were in hospital with the virus, two of whom were in intensive care.