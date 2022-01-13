Covid-19: Health officials to release latest community, border case information
Health officials are set to release the latest information on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak, including how many new cases have been caught at the border.
The Ministry of Health will give the update in a written statement on Thursday afternoon.
There were 65 new cases detected at the border and 28 new community cases reported on Wednesday.
Thirty-one people were in hospital with the virus, two of whom were in intensive care.