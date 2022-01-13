Covid-19: New Auckland vaccination centre launched to meet booster demand

How vaccination helps prevent the spread of Covid-19 (English subtitles).

A new drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre will open on the North Shore next week in preparation for an “exceptional” surge as Aucklanders become eligible for booster vaccines.

From January 17, the centre at the Eventfinda Stadium in Wairau Valley will operate seven days a week from 9am to 4pm.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre said it was expecting an exceptionally busy start to the year, as many people would become eligible for their booster doses.

More than 530,000 Aucklanders are now eligible for their booster dose, and more than 200,000 have received it.

Children aged 5 to 11 are also eligible to receive their first vaccine from Monday.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland has another drive-through vaccination centre at the Eventfinda Stadium in Wairau Valley.

Programme director Matt Hannant encouraged parents who were eligible for their booster to set an example for their children, by getting their shot at the same time as their child.

“Booster shots are particularly important in helping to protect people against the new Omicron variant,” he said.

“As well as meaning you’re much less likely to end up in hospital, it also helps to reduce the chances of you catching it or passing it on.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff NRHCC programme director Matt Hannant said the drive-through vaccination centres had been “hugely successful”.

The Eventfinda Stadium will operate as a drive-through clinic for the next six to eight weeks, but could be extended further, depending on demand.

The Wairau Valley centre adds to 11 other vaccination centres in Auckland, as well as more than 380 GPs and pharmacies offering vaccinations.

Anyone over 18 years old who received their second dose of the vaccine more than four months ago is eligible to receive their booster shot.

They can walk into a clinic or book through Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

Bookings can also be made via the Book My Vaccine website from Monday.

