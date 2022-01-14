Covid-19: 43 new cases at the border, 18 new community cases

Cook Islands travel bubble reopens after months of restrictions, due to New Zealand's Delta outbreak of Covid-19.

There are 18 new community cases of Covid-19, and the number of new cases detected at the border is 43.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The new community cases were in Auckland (11), Waikato (four), Bay of Plenty (one) and Canterbury (two). The Canterbury cases were announced on Thursday, but officially added to the tally on Friday.

The Ministry of Health gave the update on the cases on Friday afternoon.

The cases at the border had arrived from Australia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Fiji and the United States.

The Ministry said a total of 266 Omicron cases had been detected at the border since December 1. The seven-day rolling average of border cases was 31.

During that time more than 18,000 people had arrived in New Zealand and processed through managed isolation and quarantine, the ministry said.

“New Zealand continues to see many border cases arriving from overseas, reflecting the growing number of Omicron cases globally,” it said.

“As part of our collective preparations for Omicron please check your details are up-to-date with your regular healthcare provider and in the Covid-19 Tracer app.

“New Zealand has taken steps to manage the risk of a community Omicron outbreak linked to border cases, including increasing the period overseas arrivals must spend in MIQ, and shifting the focus of whole genome sequencing to areas of most risk, such as for any cases in border workers.”

Thirty-four people with the virus were in hospital, and two were in intensive care. The average age of hospitalisation was 50.

Two patients with Covid-19 remain in intensive care.

Of the hospitalisations in the northern region, 37 per cent were not vaccinated or not eligible, 21 per cent were partially immunised, 37 per cent had been fully vaccinated and 1 per cent was unknown.

Forty-five percent of those eligible have now received their booster shot. The ministry reminded Kiwis vaccination was the key defence against all variants of the virus, including Omicron.

On Thursday a total of 41,664 booster doses were given, along with 1421 first doses, 3595 second doses and 591 third primary doses.

STUFF The time double-jabbed Kiwis need to wait has been reduced from six to four months.

On Thursday, there were 28 new community cases and 13 at the border.

On Friday morning, the first tourist flight to Rarotonga in months departed, leaving Auckland at 8.45am.

More than 200 passengers were booked onto Air New Zealand’s NZ946 flight, five months after travel between the two countries was halted because of the Delta outbreak in August.

Since the Delta outbreak began there have been 11,254 cases of the virus in the community. Of those, 8542 have been epidemiologically linked.

There are 618 active cases in the community. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 14,572 cases in New Zealand.