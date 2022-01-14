Covid-19: Doctor recording vaccinated patients as 'magnetic' in clinic notes

The Covid pandemic has highlighted the extent to which healthcare needs are met in the community, with GPs central to that service.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

A New Zealand doctor has written clinic notes describing Covid-19-vaccinated patients as "magnetic".

A colleague who discovered the records was so concerned, they wrote to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

The ministerial emails have been released to RNZ under the Official Information Act.

The letter sent on 4 November, says "I have spoken to a pregnant patient at the practice in who, despite an intention to get vaccinated, was convinced to not get the vaccine after listening to arguments.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te reo subtitles)

"I have seen clinic notes for patients whom I was subsequently asked to review where [name redacted] records them as having become magnetic after getting vaccinated."

RNZ understands the anti-vax practitioner is Dr Bernard Conlon from the Murupara Medical Centre.

The letter describes when the anti-vax doctor "literally jumped out of" their chair and "clapped hands in celebration" when they saw their community was "at the bottom of the league table for vaccinations".

When the Ministry of Health released data showing Covid-19 vaccinations rates by suburb and rural community in October, Murupara was the lowest per 1000 people.

The doctor who wrote the letter to the minister said they had "been both recipient of, and witness to, impassioned insistence that the vaccine should best be avoided".

"[Name redacted] has told me directly, and in no uncertain terms, that the vaccine is dangerous. [Name redacted] insists that getting the vaccine puts the recipient at increased risk of harm, and will prevent that person from developing natural immunity, ultimately making them at greater risk of injury, but also greater risk to the people around them through an increased risk of transmitting the virus to others.

"I have personally been offered Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin (veterinarian Ivermectin) from [name redacted] despite not being [name redacted] patient. I have listened to [name redacted] persuade patients that vaccinations are dangerous and ought to be avoided, instead insisting that "the smart money" is on early intervention with Zinc, Vitamin C, N-Acetylcysteine, Hydroxychloroquine, and Ivermectin, with the promise that would help them through their infections (locally) and this would afford them 'natural immunity' towards the current strain, and future mutations."

The author finished the letter by saying the anti-vax doctor was "not a safe person to be influencing the healthcare" of patients, "irrespective of history and great mana".

"My fear is that [name redacted] already had more than enough time to poison local peoples' beliefs, and I hope that you will deny [name redacted] request for a publicly endorsed platform to spread influence further."

One of Chris Hipkins' secretaries then emailed Health Minister Andrew Little's office, with links to news stories about Dr Conlon.

They said the emailed letter was "pretty concerning" but, in another thread, Ministry of Health Chief Medical Officer Andrew Connolly said only the Medical Council could stop the doctor practising.

Dr Conlon and his partner and colleague Dr Britta Noske have been public about their anti-Covid-19 vaccination beliefs for months.

Both still have their Medical Council practising certificates, but Dr Conlon is being investigated for questioning the safety of the vaccine at a public meeting last year.

The pair have not been able to do face-to-face consultations since vaccines were mandated for health workers. They have relied on telehealth instead.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said: "The Covid-19 vaccine is one of the more well-studied medicines of our time.

"The technology used to create the vaccine has been developed over decades of research and interest has grown in these vaccines because they can be developed in a laboratory using readily available materials. This means the process can be standardised and scaled up, making vaccine development faster than traditional methods of making vaccines.

"This technology could be quickly adapted to create an effective vaccine against Covid-19. The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has met international standards for quality, safety, and efficacy. The vaccine is safe."

There is no evidence the vaccine makes people magnetic.

Dr Conlon has been approached for comment.