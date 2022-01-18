Covid-19: Health officials to detail new community, border cases

The Director-General of Health says some parts of the Covid-19 traffic light system could need to be strengthened or adjusted if there's an Omicron outbreak in the community.

Health officials are set to announce the latest on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak, including whether there have been any positive cases linked to a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) worker with the Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Health will release a written update on Tuesday afternoon.

There were 42 new cases detected at the border on Monday, and 16 new community cases.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Ministry of Health will provide an update on the country’s Covid-19 situation on Tuesday afternoon. (File photo)

Of the MIQ worker’s 67 close contacts, 43 had already returned negative test results, the Ministry of Health said on Monday afternoon.

All seven of the worker’s household contacts had already returned one negative test result, and remained in isolation, officials said on Monday.