Do-it-yourself Covid tests seized at the border, personal-use imports 'prohibited'

Forty-four packages containing rapid antigen tests have been seized by Customs in the past year (File Photo).

Covid testing kits are being stopped at the border as Kiwis try to import them for home use, and the seizures have been criticised as unfair and illogical.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently announced rapid antigen tests would be freely available and used more widely as the Government prepares to tackle a potential Omicron outbreak, saying “tens of millions” had been ordered.

Yet 44 packages containing them have been seized at New Zealand’s border in the past year – some holding hundreds of rapid antigen tests, others only three.

The Ministry of Health says it’ll keep seizing imported tests. People must go to a trained tester, such as a GP or pharmacy, to “preserve the integrity of New Zealand’s testing regime”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF ACT leader David Seymour has come out criticising the government over a lack of an Omicron plan.

Coromandel man Gerry Church​, who had tests confiscated, said it's not fair.

His son, who’s living in California, mailed over one BinaxNOW Covid-19 Antigen self-test kit and two Flowflex Covid-19 Antigen home-test kits.

Unaware of the ban, Church said he checked the tracking to see when the package might arrive and found on January 5 it was being held at Customs.

“I called up to ask why it had been held and was told by Customs that they needed to complete the investigation process,” Church said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Gerry Church of Whitianga had tests his son sent from California seized by Customs.

He then received the package two days ago, without the tests, and later a letter stating they were prohibited goods.

His wife Linda Cholmondeley Smith​ said having the home tests available would have safeguarded the couple and their Whitianga community.

“We would really like our Covid tests back,” Cholmondeley Smith said.

“We are in a part of rural New Zealand, like a lot of New Zealanders are, and the doctors are so overloaded that if you get a sneeze or anything there’s nothing available.

“Why on earth aren’t they allowing people to get Covid tests to check themselves before they go to a doctor?”

Church has been given 20 working days to dispute the seizure.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said tens of millions of antigen tests are on order.

In a statement to Stuff, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said importing a point-of-care Covid test for personal use was prohibited under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order, which came into force in April 2021.

Anyone who wants to import, make, supply, sell, pack or use the tests needs authorisation from the Director-General of Health.

“All testing for Covid-19 must be done in a controlled way by an individual trained to carry out testing in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines, this includes both PCR and RAT tests,” the statement said.

“This is to preserve the integrity of New Zealand’s testing regime.”

In 2021, there were 45 interceptions and 44 seizures of packages including rapid antigen tests and kits.

There are currently four rapid antigen tests approved for import by the Ministry of Health.

Any company wanting its tests added to the list must go through an application process.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff “It’s ridiculous that in times like this a couple importing legal medical equipment to safeguard themselves is considered illegal,” ACT Party leader David Seymour says.

PCR testing will remain the primary way of testing for Covid, but rapid antigen testing is going to play a much bigger role in the Omicron response, said Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, in a press conference on Thursday.

“Currently, we use PCR testing as a primary way of identifying cases. We have the capacity to undertake 40,000 tests a day without any strain on our system. We know with wider spread the system will need to change though,” Ardern said.

These tests will still be administered by the Ministry of Health.

“We have 4.6 million rapid antigen tests in the country and tens of millions of antigen tests on order.”

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF An Auckland Airport staff member demonstrates how to take a Covid-19 rapid antigen test.

However, ACT Party leader David Seymour​ argues letting Kiwis import tests is essential in slowing down the spread of Omicron.

He said there was an argument for why home tests weren’t available early on, with a “false negative” having the potential to undermine the country’s progress, but “New Zealand has moved on”.

“It’s illogical that importing home kits is still illegal in New Zealand when so many people are vaccinated,” Seymour said.

“If we thought waiting times were bad for Delta, they will be far worse when Omicron spreads.”

Australia’s equivalent of MedSafe approved 67 types of tests while New Zealand has approved three.

if Australia can approve that many tests, Seymour said, surely New Zealand can broaden its scope.

“It’s ridiculous that in times like this a couple importing legal medical equipment to safeguard themselves is considered illegal.”

Supplied Be wary of the accuracy of at-home tests, warns University of Canterbury Associate Professor of Epidemiology Arindam Basu.

Epidemiologist Arindam Basu​ said home tests can be a helpful tool, but people should be wary of their accuracy.

If a home test is negative there’s a 67 per cent that it could be false, he said.

“Rapid tests are particularly good in school and workplace settings, but the recommendation is that because of this high margin of error people should take more than one test,” Basu said.

He said the latest research on Omicron shows that people are not only three times more likely to contract Omicron, but there’s also a 16-17 per cent chance of reinfection.

“From a logistics point of view there’s justification for having more options available, but it’s a policy issue that the Government needs to look at.”