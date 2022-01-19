Covid-19: How NZ's booster roll-out is tracking with Omicron on the doorstep

PM Jacinda Ardern and Defence and Māori Health Minister Peeni Henare visited the Tāmaki Vaccination Clinic where they gave an update to media about the vaccine roll out.

Boosters and the newly available children's Covid-19 vaccine have sent vaccination dose rates soaring again in the last week. Hannah Martin and Kate Newton explain.

New data shows how boosted each district health board’s population now is, as the threat of Omicron drives thousands of people to get their third dose of Covid-19 vaccine every day.

In just six weeks, since the beginning of December, the proportion of people aged 18 or over who have had a booster has gone from zero to nearly 22 per cent.

Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images The Ministry of Health says 51 per cent of people currently eligible for their booster have received it to date.

However, the same regional inequities that occurred with first and second doses are emerging again, due to the four-month gap required between a second dose and a booster.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: One in five MIQ, border workers yet to get booster as Omicron looms

* Covid-19: Race to roll out vaccine boosters before Omicron spreads in NZ

* Covid-19: Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare 'disappointed' with DHBs for lagging Māori vaccination rates



As of Wednesday, 828,215 boosters have been given across Aotearoa. This is up more than 233,200 doses from seven days ago.

Of the approximately 1.5 million people due for their booster right now, 51 per cent have had theirs, the Ministry of Health says. Put another way, that's 21.6 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over.

It is important to note that while the Ministry of Health reports the population eligible for vaccination as those 12+, only those over the age of 18 are eligible for a booster.

There are 3,828,147 eligible people over the age of 18 in New Zealand, according to ministry data. However, this has not been broken down by district health board, so our charts by DHB refer to the 12+ population as a whole.

Despite boosters being available (first for those vaccinated six months ago, but now after four months) via walk-in from late November, people were only able to book them from Monday this week, meaning we can expect to see booster doses rise in the coming weeks.

More people become eligible to get their booster dose with each passing day, and by the end of February, more than 82 per cent of vaccinated Kiwis will be eligible.

Nelson-Marlborough DHB is currently leading the charge for number of booster doses given, followed by South Canterbury, Wairarapa and Whanganui.

Close to 28 per cent of those 12+ in Nelson Marlborough had received their booster, against the national average of 19.8 per cent.

Most boosters so far have been given to European (Pākehā)/other, who account for 23 per cent of the roll-out to date, followed by Asian (16.2 per cent of boosters); 11.6 per cent for Pacific peoples; and 10.9 per cent of Māori.

This is in contrast to full vaccination rates by ethnicity.

Asian communities have the highest double-dose coverage, sitting on 104 per cent. (Base populations used by the ministry are acknowledged as undercounts, which is why this figure exceeds 100 per cent.)

Ninety-two per cent of 12+ Pacific peoples and Pākeha/other are fully vaccinated, and 83 per cent of Māori.

New Zealand marked another milestone in its vaccination roll-out this week: the advent of the paediatric programme.

From Monday, children aged 5-11 were eligible to get their first dose of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.

In the space of two days, nearly 28,000 children had received their first dose, and will be eligible for their second in eight weeks time. (The dose interval is larger in children, but tamariki who are immunosuppressed can get their second dose after three weeks.)

There were 14,367 paediatric doses given on Monday, and 13,028 on Tuesday – meaning 5 per cent of the 476,000 eligible 5-11 age group have had their first dose.

The Ministry of Health is not breaking this data down by region or ethnicity at this stage due to privacy concerns, given the number of children being vaccinated in some smaller communities is “relatively small”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff While community Covid-19 cases remain in check, the number of cases detected at the border is ballooning.

Meanwhile, country’s Covid-19 situation continues to change, with the number of new cases detected at the border outpacing those found in the community. On Wednesday, the number of new reported border cases (56) was more than double those in the community (24).

While the number of new Delta cases appears to remain in check, albeit bouncing around slightly day-to-day, there has been a tenfold increase in the number of Covid-19 cases coming through the border, compared with December.

Such “unprecedented” numbers have seen managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) room releases delayed.

These are almost all Omicron cases: since December 1, there have been 370 Omicron cases detected at the border, and just 32 Delta cases. Genome sequencing is still under way on a further 203 cases, but the expectation is the “vast majority” will be Omicron.

In the ongoing Delta outbreak, both the number of people in hospital and the rate of hospitalisations among positive cases continue to fall.

There were 24 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday – down from 30 on Tuesday – just two of whom were in intensive care or high dependency care units.

The demographic of active cases – both at the border and community cases – appears to be changing.

Māori accounted for the bulk of new cases in the Delta outbreak, and still make up the highest proportion of cases in the outbreak since August (39 per cent overall).

However, Pākehā ‘(European)/other’ currently make up the highest proportion of active cases (border and community combined): 331 confirmed and probable cases are Pākehā, versus 198 Māori cases and 140 Pacific cases.

The national picture

As of Wednesday, 93 per cent of Kiwis over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated (3,901,726 people), and 95 per cent have had their first dose (3,991,610).

While New Zealand's vaccination coverage is high overall, offering a good level of protection, there are pockets of lower coverage scattered across the country, highlighted below.

Until now, the Ministry of Health has been reporting vaccination rates by SA2 unit (roughly equivalent to a suburb) using the eligible 12+ population. This week, however, it has counted all those over the age of 5, meaning the rates in most areas will have dropped.

The ministry is only reporting vaccines given to those aged 12+, so we don’t get a true picture of rates at this level of detail under younger children are included.

There are 55 areas across the country where less than 70 per cent of the eligible 5+ population is double vaccinated.

Murupara, in the Whakatāne District, continues to have the lowest vaccination coverage in the country – just 54.7 per cent of those over the age of 5 double vaccinated.

Check out how your suburb is faring below.