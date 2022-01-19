Covid-19: 56 new border cases, 24 in community, Auckland Airport worker tests positive

The Director-General of Health says some parts of the Covid-19 traffic light system could need to be strengthened or adjusted if there's an Omicron outbreak in the community.

There have been no new Covid-19 cases linked to an infected MIQ worker, as officials announce 56 new cases at the border and 24 in the community.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a written statement, ahead of Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins holding a brief press conference at 2.45pm. Cabinet ministers are due to meet from 3pm.

Two household contacts of the Auckland MIQ worker are symptomatic, but returned negative results on Tuesday. A symptomatic co-worker, in MIQ, has also returned a further negative test.

Meanwhile, a fully vaccinated and boosted Auckland Airport worker has also tested positive. Sequencing will come back on Wednesday, however it is being managed as an Omicron case, the ministry said.

The worker, who has one household contact, was infectious from January 15, but was not infectious while at work.

The first locations of interest associated with the case will be published online.

There were new community cases in Northland (one), Auckland (14), Waikato (one), Lakes (five), Bay of Plenty (one), Hawke’s Bay (one), Hutt Valley (one).

The ministry also announced new cases in Hawke’s Bay and Canterbury, which will be formally added to Thursday’s tally, as they came in after the reporting deadline.

Twenty-four people were in hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday, down from 30 on Tuesday, including two in intensive care or high dependency care units.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid was 57.

MIQ worker case linked to returnee

The border worker’s household contact who returned a positive result on Tuesday was isolating at home, the ministry said on Wednesday.

A further 15 contacts amongst the Stamford Plaza staff were isolating at home as contacts of the border case and their co-worker.

Whole genome sequencing has linked the border worker to a person who arrived in New Zealand on a January 8 flight, who tested positive on Day 1 (January 9) of their stay at the Stamford Plaza facility.

As of Wednesday morning, 84 contacts had been identified in relation to the MIQ border worker. At this stage, 79 have returned negative test results.

The number of contacts can fluctuate as further investigation rules them out, the ministry said.

New community cases

The new Northland case was in Kaikohe – a close contact of a previously reported case, who was already in isolation when they tested positive.

The new Waikato case was in Hamilton, and was under investigation for a link to a previous case.

The five new cases in Bay of Plenty were all in Rotorua: four were linked to previously reported cases and one remained under investigation.

The Bay of Plenty case was in Tauranga. Investigations were ongoing to determine a link to any known cases.

A further two positive tests had been returned in Hastings, taking the total number of cases in the region to four. One was notified after the cut-off time, and would be included in Thursday’s figures.

Both were linked to a location of interest previously reported at Tu Step Fitness Class at the Ascende Global Church.

The new case in Hutt Valley was a contact of a known case, and was already isolating when they tested positive.

There was also one new case in Canterbury, which will be recorded in Thursday’s figures, linked to a previously reported case. They were in isolation when they tested positive.

More than 16,820 Covid swabs were processed across the country in the past 24 hours, including 8756 in Auckland.

Public health teams were managing 4813 active contacts as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the bulk of the new border cases were detected through day 0/1 tests, however some date back to day 3, day 12 and day 18 testing.

Vaccine numbers

Slightly more than 13,000 first doses were given to 5-11-year-olds throughout Aotearoa on Tuesday, meaning nearly 30,000 children have had one dose.

More than 38,600 boosters were administered on Tuesday, bringing the total to 828,215 – 51 per cent of those who were due their booster.

It comes as authorities on Tuesday announced the next release of MIQ rooms, due to take place on Thursday, had been delayed because of the “unprecedented” number of Omicron cases coming into New Zealand.

The decision on when the next lobby will be held will be made in coming weeks, the head of MIQ said.