Covid-19: MIQ capacity more pressured than ever as border cases jump sixfold

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is not ready to release more MIQ rooms.

MIQ’s capacity is under more pressure than ever before as Omicron cases build up at the border, according to head of MIQ Chris Bunny.

In the past month, New Zealand has seen a huge ramp up in cases at the border, with six times as many Covid-19 cases identified in the past seven days compared to the week before Christmas.

Between December 18 and 24, a total of 43 positive cases were identified at the border.

Marika Khabazi/RNZ Late on Tuesday evening, an announcement was made that the scheduled room release allowing international travellers back into the country was postponed.

Between January 13-19, there have been 252 border cases of Covid-19.

The managed isolation system can accommodate the equivalent of a small town – roughly 12,600 people in 9000 rooms – every month. More than 215,000 people have passed through MIQ, and upwards of 3600 community cases have been cared for.

Bunny said this was due to a higher demand for quarantine rooms at MIQ hotels, as Omicron cases increase at the border.

“There is finite capacity within the MIQ system, and that’s for good reason – Covid-19 is still spreading around the world and we need to keep New Zealand safe,” said Bunny.

“There are severe capacity constraints in January and February for both managed isolation and quarantine rooms. A large number of Omicron cases at the border means more rooms are needed for quarantine.

Nate McKinnon/RNZ Chris Bunny believes managed isolation is playing a big part in delaying the introduction of Omicron into the community.

“We’ve needed to convert some managed isolation facilities to quarantine facilities, meaning fewer isolation rooms available for returning New Zealanders.”

Bunny said while it’s a matter of when, not if, Omicron enters the community, he believes MIQ is playing a big part in slowing that process down, buying time for booster shots to be administered throughout the country.

“Despite the unprecedented pressure right now, our facilities are well set up to care for Omicron cases and protect the community,” said Bunny.

Minister Chris Hipkins said in a press conference on Wednesday the MIQ postponement was a “relatively operational matter”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Minister of Health Chris Hipkins gave an update in New Plymouth on the MIQ situation.

“It’s a delay for a period of time while we figure out exactly what is going to happen at the border,” said Hipkins.

“As soon as we’re able to give people more certainty around when the next room release will be, we’ll certainly do that.”

All managed isolation and quarantine facilities follow strict infection prevention and control (IPC) measures developed by the Ministry of Health, to manage the risks of spreading Covid-19.

These measures were recently reviewed in light of the Omicron variant, and the ministry’s advice was for MIQ to continue with IPC protocols.

Bunny said that operational capacity, which is measured in rooms instead of beds, is based on a number of factors, including workforce availability, infection prevention protocols and security.

Capacity changes daily, based on requirements such as maintenance, cleaning and occupation levels.

“We operate both isolation facilities and quarantine facilities for those with symptoms or who test positive,” said Bunny.

“Quarantine facilities are managed differently because they require higher staffing levels and infection prevention controls.”

MIQ measures have recently stepped up in light of the Omicron variant reaching New Zealand’s shores. The length of stay for travellers coming through MIQ has increased to 10 days.

As a precautionary measure, anybody who tests positive for Covid-19 at the border is treated as an Omicron case until proven otherwise by whole genome sequencing.