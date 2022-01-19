Covid-19: Auckland Airport worker, household contact of MIQ worker have Omicron variant

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the plan to reopen New Zealand to the world in 2022. (first published November 27)

A worker at Auckland Airport has tested positive for Covid-19, as well as a household contact of an MIQ worker. Whole genome sequencing has confirmed the cases are a result of the Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Health said the airport worker had two doses of the vaccine and a booster shot, but tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The worker was infectious from January 15. However, their last day of work was two days before that.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A worker at Auckland Airport tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. (File photo)

There was one household contact connected to an MIQ worker who also tested positive for Covid-19.

Late on Wednesday night, a new location of interest was published. One person was at Ara-Tai Café in Half Moon Bay, Auckland, from 12.30pm-2pm on Tuesday.

The advice to contacts differs, depending on whether people were seated inside or outside.

“You are a CLOSE contact if you were a seated INSIDE customer. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health,” the ministry says.

“You are a CASUAL contact if you were a seated OUTSIDE customer. Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a Ministry of Health spokesman said public health units were taking a more “conservative” approach to classifying contacts of a case being treated as Omicron.

The spokesman said contacts of a suspected Omicron case were more likely to be classified as “close” rather than “casual”, which resulted in stricter testing and isolation requirements.

“It's worth noting the ministry is in the process of reviewing its advice for different types of contacts in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant, with changes expected in the coming days.”

A spokeswoman for Auckland Airport said the worker was not employed by the airport itself, but there were many workers and companies at the airport.

On Sunday it was confirmed an Auckland managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) worker had tested positive for the highly transmissible Omicron variant.