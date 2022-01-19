Covid-19: Auckland Airport worker tests positive, being managed as Omicron case

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the plan to reopen New Zealand to the world in 2022. (first published November 27)

A worker at Auckland Airport has tested positive for Covid-19, and is being managed as if they are an Omicron case out of an “abundance of caution”.

The Ministry of Health said the worker had two doses of the vaccine and a booster shot, but tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Whole genome sequencing was due to be returned on Wednesday afternoon to determine the variant.

The worker was infectious from January 15. However, their last day of work was two days before that.

There was one household contact connected to the case who had returned an initial negative test result.

A number of locations of interest have been linked to the case, the ministry said, and those locations had been added to the Ministry of Health website.

A spokeswoman for Auckland Airport said the worker was not employed by the airport itself, but there were many workers and companies at the airport.

On Sunday it was confirmed an Auckland managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) worker had tested positive for the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Two household contacts of the Auckland MIQ worker are symptomatic, but returned negative results on Tuesday.