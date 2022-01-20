Covid-19: Positive case in Manawatū, people encouraged to get tested

People are being encouraged to get tested for Covid-19 after a positive case was found in Manawatū.

A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in Manawatū, the first in the region since November.

MidCentral District Health Board posted a message on social media on Thursday morning saying one person had been “identified” as having Covid-19.

Investigations were under way into where they had been and any potential locations of interest.

It is the first case in the region since someone from Ashhurst tested positive in November.

The board encouraged people to get tested, with tests are available between 8.30am and 4pm at the drive-through centre at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North.

Other testing locations, most of which require people to phone ahead first, at https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/midcentral/.