Covid-19: What life will look like under red traffic light setting after Omicron gets in

Lockdowns appear to be a thing of the past after the Government announced that all of New Zealand would move to red in the traffic light system in the event of a community outbreak of Omicron.

“When we have evidence of Omicron transmitting in the community we won’t use lockdowns, instead the whole country will move into red within 24 to 48 hours,” Jacinda Ardern said Thursday at a press conference in New Plymouth.

“The red setting allows businesses to remain open and domestic travel to continue, but includes mask wearing and gathering restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus and keep pressure off our health system.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images A move to the red setting means gathering restrictions would be re-imposed on certain venues and businesses.

In a red setting, gathering restrictions would be re-imposed on certain venues and businesses which can currently, under the orange settings, operate without such restrictions – as long as they participate in the vaccine pass system.

What can be done in the red light setting with vaccine certificates

Limits of 100 people and social distancing of a metre would be required in hospitality settings, public facilities, gyms, indoor and outdoor events (which will also have to be seated), and for gatherings such as weddings and church services.

Early childhood education centres and schools can remain open with public health measures in place.

Tertiary education can also stay open with vaccines required on-site alongside one-metre social distancing.

Working from home is encouraged, however close-contact businesses including hairdressers can operate within public health requirements.

Public facilities such as museums, zoos, libraries, gyms and pools are able to open, with capacity limits based on the number of people who can visit while maintaining one-metre social distancing.

RNZ The Director-General of Health says some parts of the Covid-19 traffic light system could need to be strengthened or adjusted if there's an Omicron outbreak in the community.

What happens when vaccine certificates aren’t used

If the vaccine pass system is not being used by a business or organisation in the red setting, hospitality venues will only be able to operate in a contactless way and gatherings such as weddings will be limited to 25 people. This limit includes children, but not venue staff.

Close-contact businesses such as hairdressers, as well as gyms and any indoor and outdoor events, can not open or proceed.

Students attending tertiary educations are restricted from the site and expected to partake in distance learning.