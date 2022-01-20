Covid-19: Everything we know about the suspected Omicron case in Palmerston North

The government will implement the red alert level if omricon becomes widespread in the community.

Five negative tests in MIQ and a flurry of visits to trade businesses in Palmerston North has led to a city bracing for the worst.

It was still to be confirmed on Thursday evening if a confirmed Covid-19 case who spent three days active in Palmerston North was infected with the Omicron strain of the virus.

While urgent genome sequencing was under way, the Ministry of Health said the case was being treated as the highly contagious Omicron since they were in MIQ at the same time as known Omicron cases.

Despite the earlier announcement of Omicron being suspected, triggering at least nine locations of interest in Palmerston North, there was little demand throughout the day at the city’s drive-through Covid testing centre.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The close contact venue, Cafe 116, where the confirmed case spent two hours on Wednesday.

It closed at 4pm as usual, while the public continued to go about their evening shopping.

The community case, who was double-vaccinated, had been in an MIQ facility in Christchurch after returning from overseas.

They tested negative on five occasions throughout their time in MIQ, before being released on Sunday, January 16.

They were considered contagious from Monday and spent three days going about their life in Palmerston North before testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday night.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Shoppers out and about for late night shopping in Palmerston North, undeterred by a suspected Omicron case in the community.

On Monday the positive case had a 10-minute visit to Amare Safety on Tremaine Avenue at 3pm, then went down the road to Steelmasters for 18 minutes.

That period overlaps with a trip to ANZA Motor Company on Taonui St. A company employee told Stuff they understood the case had only visited the car yard temporarily.

Just before 4pm, the case spends 40 minutes in Repco on Tremaine Ave.

Repco and Amare Safety did not answer their phones on Thursday.

The last Monday location of interest was Bunnings Warehouse from 4.54 to 5.05pm.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The suspected Omicron case visited Repco three times over three days.

The next day they returned to Repco at 10.20am for 10 minutes, then Bunnings straight after for another 18. At 2.15pm they went to the South African product shop eSANZ on Milson Line.

On Wednesday, the case went to Cafe 116 from 10.10 to 11.30am.

A cafe employee said they were following Ministry of Health guidelines and were able to remain open on Thursday.

Manawatū Locksmiths received a visit at 11.07am, for only 5 minutes according to the Ministry of Health website, yet an employee said the business was taking a "better safe than sorry" approach. The store had closed.

Employees were being tested for Covid-19 and would self-isolate, and take another test in five days.

One after the other, the case then went to Postie Plus on Rangitīkei St, Amare Safety, Steelmasters and ANZA motor company.

Just before 2pm, the case returned to Repco.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Covid testing station on Main St closed at 4pm as usual Thursday despite the suspected Omicron case.

Some of these times and dates changed throughout Thursday, and may change again. The Ministry of Health has not responded to our enquiries about the changed times.

The confirmed case had also been present at an early childhood centre, causing an exposure event. Families and individuals connected to the preschool have likely already been contacted.

Casual and close contacts are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after being exposed, and to get a test and isolate if symptoms develop.

RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Northland will move to the orange traffic light on Thursday night, in line with the rest of Aotearoa.

MidCentral District Health Board senior responsible officer for Covid-19 Deborah Davies said they had activated their “Covid-19 in the community” response.

This included asking for more wastewater testing, and increased staff at testing sites. Depending on the demand, they would be able to create more pop-up testing sites and extend testing hours.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday that when Omicron was confirmed in the community, the whole country would turn to red in the traffic light system.