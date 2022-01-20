Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, January 20

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Northland will move to the orange traffic light on Thursday night, in line with the rest of Aotearoa.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from January 20 regarding the Covid-19 situation, including latest case numbers and locations of interest details.

Cases and vaccinations

There are 46 new cases of the Omicron variant in MIQ and 39 new community cases of Covid-19 around Aotearoa, including possible new Omicron cases in Auckland and Palmerston North.

The new Covid-19 community cases are in Auckland (21), Lakes District (14), Hawke’s Bay (two), Canterbury (one), West Coast (one).

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Aotearoa will move up the traffic light system if there is a community outbreak of the Omicron variant, the prime minister says.

There are already three confirmed Omicron cases in the Auckland region. To date, there have been 440 Omicron Covid-19 cases detected at the border since December 1, compared with 32 cases of the Delta variant.

More than 12,000 children aged 5 to 11 received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, meaning slightly more than 8 per cent of the 476,000 eligible (39,829) have had one dose.

52 per cent of people eligible for the booster shot have received it, and 36,226 boosters were given out on Wednesday.

Key news

Northland will join the rest of the country at the orange traffic light setting at 11.59pm on Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

The region still has low vaccination numbers, it is the only area yet to reach 90 per cent of residents over 12 with at least one dose.

Ministry of Health data from January 18 showed Northland needed to deliver 1261 first doses and 6686 second doses to double vaccinate that 90 per cent.

The prime minister has also announced that all of New Zealand would move into the red traffic light system setting in the event of an Omicron outbreak.

Ardern said her plan would “ensure that essential services are able to continue operating in a high-transmission environment, by using more frequent testing”.

In anticipation of an outbreak rapid antigen tests will be freely available and will be used more widely, with “tens of millions” of tests on order.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF An Auckland Airport staff member demonstrates how to take a Covid-19 rapid antigen test.

Australia is still suffering due to its Omicron outbreak.

Even though Australia is not open to overseas tourists, the US government has issued a “Do Not Travel” advisory regarding the country.

On the bright side, after much petitioning IVF treatments are now available again in the state of Victoria.

Locations of interest

The Rotorua Citizens Club hotel has been listed as a location of interest linked to the Covid-19 outbreak, in relation to a close contact.

South African food store eSANZ Milson has been re-listed and is linked to an assumed Omicron case.