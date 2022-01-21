Covid-19: No explanation for location of interest errors in suspected Omicron case

The drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Palmerston North closed at 4pm last night as usual. On Friday morning there were no queues.

Errors in the location if interest information provided by the Ministry of Health are going unexplained.

Dates and times for a location of interest in Palmerston North, connected to a suspected Omicron case, has changed twice since the first release of information on Thursday, while one wrongly identified business has been removed with no acknowledgement of the mistake.

A shop manager was left frustrated after having to stand down staff on Thursday who had worked on Wednesday, January 19, when the case was reported to have visited the store.

But the day of interest was later changed to Tuesday, meaning staff who should have been at home were working on Thursday.

RNZ University of Canterbury professor and Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank told RNZ in a few days it would be clear how much Omicron may have spread following Sunday's community case.

Meanwhile, ANZA Motor Company on Taonui St has on Friday been removed from the locations of interest.

It had been confused with a business that had a similar name, but which was still to be added to the locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health has not responded to Stuff's request for comment on the mistakes.

Stuff was told no members of the media team would communicate via phone.

The positive Covid-19 case had been released from an MIQ facility on January 16 after testing negative for Covid-19 five times.

They were considered infectious from January 17. They returned a positive Covid-19 test on Wednesday evening after becoming symptomatic.

It is not yet confirmed if they have the Omicron variant, which is more contagious, but because they were at a MIQ facility with confirmed Omicron cases, they were being treated as a probable Omicron case.