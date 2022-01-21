Covid-19: One third of border cases over one week were unvaccinated

“We know we will experience in New Zealand cases at a level that we haven’t experienced before,” the prime minister told Labour MPs.

More than a third of Covid-19 cases caught at New Zealand’s border over the space of one week were unvaccinated or ineligible due to their age, a snapshot of data shows.

Of 230 border cases reported from January 12-17, 144 (63 per cent) were fully vaccinated at least seven days before testing positive, the Ministry of Health told Stuff.

One in five (47 people, or 20 per cent) had no doses prior to contracting Covid-19, and 39 (17 per cent) were not eligible to be vaccinated as they were under 12 years old.

Michael Dawson/Supplied One in five positive cases caught at the border last week had no doses prior to testing positive for Covid-19. (File photo)

New Zealand is facing an “unprecedented” number of Covid-19 cases – largely the highly transmissible Omicron variant – at the border, up tenfold compared with December.

In the 14 days to Thursday, there were 493 border cases, versus 382 in the community.

There have been 440 Omicron Covid-19 border cases since December 1, compared with 32 Delta cases.

While non-New Zealand citizens are required to be vaccinated to enter the country, there is no requirement for citizens to be vaccinated.

Those under the age of 17, refugees, Afghan citizens who have been evacuated, and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons also do not need proof of vaccination to enter New Zealand.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Those who are not New Zealand citizens need to be vaccinated to enter the country, but citizens do not. (File photo)

The majority of cases found at the border this week were from Australia, India, Fiji, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

It comes as data released to Stuff this week showed one in five MIQ and border workers had not yet received their booster. Their deadline is the end of January.

Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine offer less protection against symptomatic Omicron than Delta, according to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but still good protection against severe disease.

Among those who had two doses of Pfizer, effectiveness dropped from about 65-70 per cent to about 10 per cent 20 weeks (five months) after the second dose. However, two to four weeks after a booster dose, this rose again to 65-75 per cent.

A third (booster) dose of Pfizer was associated with a 68 per cent reduced risk of hospitalisation from Omicron, the UKHSA data showed.

This week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Kiwis needed to “be on guard and ready” for Omicron, while the variant was “knocking at our doorstep”.

Once in the community, the variant could take as little as 14 days to grow from hundreds to “thousands” of cases, Ardern said.

There have been a number of border incursions in recent days, including a possible Omicron case in a recent returnee in Palmerston North, announced on Thursday.

They tested negative five times in MIQ, before becoming symptomatic and testing positive three days after leaving.

An Auckland Airport worker and MIQ worker have also recently tested positive for Omicron.