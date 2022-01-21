Covid-19: Officials to announce new border, community cases
Health officials are set to advise whether there has been any further Omicron Covid-19 transmission linked to border workers or a recent returnee, as well as provide an update on the country’s outbreak.
The Ministry of Health will give the update in a written statement from 1pm.
Officials reported potential new Omicron cases in both Auckland and Palmerston North on Thursday, the latter of which was a recent returnee who tested negative five times in MIQ before testing positive on Wednesday.
It came as there were 46 new border cases and 39 new community cases on Thursday – meaning there are now more active border cases than those in the community.