Covid-19: Officials to announce new border, community cases

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that there are "tens of millions" of rapid antigen tests on order.

Health officials are set to advise whether there has been any further Omicron Covid-19 transmission linked to border workers or a recent returnee, as well as provide an update on the country’s outbreak.

The Ministry of Health will give the update in a written statement from 1pm.

Officials reported potential new Omicron cases in both Auckland and Palmerston North on Thursday, the latter of which was a recent returnee who tested negative five times in MIQ before testing positive on Wednesday.

supplied The Ministry of Health will provide the update on the country’s Covid situation from 1pm. (File photo)

It came as there were 46 new border cases and 39 new community cases on Thursday – meaning there are now more active border cases than those in the community.