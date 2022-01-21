Gisborne wastewater returns positive test result for Covid-19

Hauora TairÄwhiti is preparing for when Omicron arrives in Gisborne.

Covid-19 has been found in Gisborne’s wastewater, again.

Hauora Tairāwhiti said a wastewater sample taken on Monday had tested positive.

The result was confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Thursday evening.

There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tairāwhiti.

Another routine sample taken on Tuesday is being tested. Results for that sample should be known on Friday.

The positive result could indicate there is a person or people in the community with an active Covid-19 infection.

Six positive results were recorded in Gisborne’s wastewater in early December, and there were two positive results in early November.

“If you are feeling unwell, it is more important than ever that you get tested, and awhi those around you to do the same. With the imminent arrival of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 into the community we need to be vigilant to respond as quickly as possible,” Hauora Tairāwhiti said.