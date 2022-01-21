Hastings Covid-19 cluster climbs to eight

Global Church, Hastings, is the site of gym classes attended by a positive case.

The Hastings cluster of Covid cases has climbed to eight following three positive results.

Hawke’s Bay now has nine Covid-19 cases in the region.

Eight are part of the “Hastings cluster”. The ninth case was reported on Thursday and is likely to have contracted Covid-19 outside the region.

1 NEWS “We know we will experience in New Zealand cases at a level that we haven’t experienced before,” the prime minister told Labour MPs.

Two of the three new cases will be reported in the Ministry of Health figures released on Friday. The other will be reported in Saturday's figures.

Medical Officer of Health Rachel Eyre urged people to keep a close eye on the locations of interest on the Ministry’s website as more locations were being added.

She said anyone associated with the Tu Step Fitness Class at the Global Church in Hastings at the times and dates listed on the website (January 11 and 13) must follow the public health advice.